Neuville for 2024: "If not now, then when?"

Five-time vice-champion and Hyundai works driver Thierry Neuville is convinced that all the conditions are in place for 2024 to finally be his first title-winning year.

Thierry Neuville has been in this situation before. Strong finishes in the World Rally Championship are the Belgian's strength. His victory at the Central Europe Rally marked the fifth time in seven years that he has won either the last or penultimate rally of the season. A strong finish makes the entire team optimistic for the coming year. But so far this optimism has not translated into the final result - a world championship title.

"Yes, like every year, it always looks good ... but it ends badly׃," Neuvillesaid with a smile. But this time feels a little different for the Belgian.

Does he now feel strong enough as a driver to become world champion? "NO. I think we've been ready for a long time," Neuville told DirtFish. "But the story is the same. Ott Tänak tried for three years to win the title and he didn't succeed."

Now the difference is the team around him. With added strength in the technical department thanks to the appointment of François-Xavier (F-X) Demaison as Technical Director and a clear belief in the leadership of Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul, Neuville is confident that Hyundai and its i20 N Rally1 will be capable in 2024.

"I've certainly never been more confident that the key people are in place now," said the five-time crown prince of the championship. "With Cyril in his position, learning the WRC and wanting to deliver next year no matter what, and with F-X and Christian Loriaux, the collaboration is also working well.

Referring to a well-known song by the Cologne band "Die Höhner", Neuville said: "So if it's not now, then when?"

Hyundai has also strengthened its driver line-up for 2024, with 2019 World Rally Champion Tänak returning to the team from Alzenau.

Neuville's win at the Central Europe Rally and the potential for another victory at the season-ending rally in Japan, where he won in 2022, will give the Belgian positive energy for 2024. But he does not believe the momentum he has gained will give him an advantage over Tänak once the cars roll off the start ramp in Monte Carlo next year.

"Every season starts with a zero on the counter for everyone," said Neuville. "I think it will be an interesting battle again like in the last few years when we were team-mates. It's a give and take, and of course the regulations, the positions and the starting order also ensure that there are never any big gaps."