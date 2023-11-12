Japan: Hyundai and Neuville - win like last year

The rally (16 - 19 November/time difference to CET = 8 hours earlier) spans two mountainous regions, Aichi and Gifu, with picturesque views as a backdrop for over 300 km of winding asphalt stages. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe, Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm and Dani Sordo/Cándido Carrera will drive the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid as usual at the final event of the year. The only Asian event in the series will comprise 22 stages (= 304.12 km), with the itinerary split over four days (16 - 19 November).

The Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team will travel to Rally Japan in strong tarmac form after winning the previous round, the Central European Rally. This rally proved to be a successful venue for the team last year. The Korean manufacturer dominated the 2022 edition of the event with a one-two finish. Repeating this result will be the ultimate goal for each Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid team: Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe, Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm and Dani Sordo/Cndido Carrera.

In 2023, the event will take place for only the second time since 2010, making it a fairly new challenge for the participating teams. The rally is based in Nagoya, a city in the south of Japan's main island. The uneven tarmac surface on the event's stages is often slippery and is exacerbated by fallen leaves in the wooded sections. This combination can lead to unpredictable terrain on various stretches. Narrow tunnels, especially in the Isegamis Tunnel (SS 2/5), are a unique feature of the Rally Japan, requiring both precision and speed from the drivers.

The event begins with the 2.10-kilometre Super Special in the Toyota Stadium. The brand new opener will bear a resemblance to the opening stage of the Acropolis Rally - a fan favourite guaranteed to draw crowds of Japanese WRC fans. To give more spectators the opportunity to see the cars in action, this stage will also be run on Friday and Saturday evening. The rally has been extended by three stages, from 19 in 2022 to 22 this year. This has also increased the total distance by 30 kilometres. Due to the length of the event, the Hyundai Motorsport teams cannot afford any lapses in concentration. To achieve a positive result, it is crucial to maintain full concentration from start to finish.

Cyril Abiteboul, Team Principal of Hyundai Motorsport, said: "The last rally of the year has come very quickly and it is the last chance we have to push ourselves and the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid. The team's double victory in Japan twelve months ago proves that the car is capable of winning this event. In addition, our win at the Central Europe Rally and podium finishes in Monte Carlo and Croatia show that we have the performance we need to be successful on tarmac. Our mission is to combine this momentum with the experience of Thierry and Dani and finish the season with the best possible result. A win would be the ideal end to 2023."

Neuville said: "We travel to Japan with the tarmac performance of the Central European Rally and a win from last year. It's an interesting event in a country that I really like, especially the culture and atmosphere. The fans are really excited about the WRC and I think we will see even more enthusiastic fans supporting us this year. I didn't even realise I had so many fans in Japan until I got there last year - it was so nice to see. To be successful, we need to make sure we avoid understeer and use the tyres correctly. At this time of year the conditions can be difficult. Hopefully we can continue our success and have another great experience out there."

Lappi added: "It's my first time in Japan, so my aim is to finish well. I want to finish the season as well as possible and be on the podium again. We have to do many things to achieve this result, but the choice of tyres will be crucial. An early exit like last time on European tarmac means we have to prove everything here as it is both the second consecutive tarmac event and the last rally of the season. I've heard that the atmosphere is great and there are some very passionate Japanese rally fans, so I'm looking forward to giving them a good show at the end of the season."

Dani Sordo seeks redemption after the fire prematurely ended his stint at the 2022 Rally Japan

Sordo said: "The Rally Japan is difficult as the stages are often tight and twisty, but it is a beautiful event. Although we didn't cover too many kilometres last year due to the fire, it's a rally that I enjoy. The atmosphere in Japan is amazing. People really like and respect the rally. There are always a lot of passionate fans, especially on the road sections, as many of the routes are in the mountains where it is difficult to see the cars. The key to success for us is good track notes and a strong set-up. It is very important that the car is easy to drive and corners well. As for our goal, I definitely want to win." (Hyundai)

Drivers' World Championship standings after 12 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Car Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 235 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 191 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 184 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 152 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 114 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 89 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 42 10 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda 33