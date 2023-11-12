Victory is a must for Toyota in home race

Just as in 2022, when the event made a welcome return to the WRC calendar, TGR-WRT will head to the final round on Japanese roads having already secured a hat-trick of championship titles. The team claimed the manufacturers' title at the 11th of 13 rounds in Chile, before Kalle Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen claimed the drivers' and co-drivers' titles for the second year running at the Central Europe Rally last month.

Elfyn Evans is a contender for victory, as he was a year ago in Japan, and is second in the drivers' standings, seven points ahead of Thierry Neuville (Hyundai). Sébastien Ogier also showed the necessary winning speed in Japan last year and is aiming for a fourth victory in his 2023 sub-programme. Takamoto Katsuta achieved a memorable podium finish at his home event in 2022 and will once again compete in a fourth GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid with the support of the TGR WRC Challenge Programme.

The Rally Japan takes place on challenging tarmac roads in the mountains of Aichi and Gifu prefectures near the city of Nagoya. Many of them are technical and narrow, winding through forests with constantly changing grip levels. The service park will once again be located in the Toyota Stadium, which this year will host the start and finish ceremonies as well as tests. This super special will be the first decision on Thursday evening and will be held again at the end of Friday and Saturday. Friday is the longest day of the rally at 133.26 competitive kilometres and includes a familiar trio of routes north-east of Toyota City, which will be completed twice.

On Saturday, the rally continues south around Okazaki, where two super specials will be completed before the tyre fitting zone at lunchtime. The first two mountain stages in the morning will be repeated in the afternoon, before a further stage near Shinshiro and a return to the Toyota Stadium. Six stages will conclude the rally on Sunday, taking the event north-east to Nakatsugawa.

Jari-Matti Latvala (Team Principal): "We are approaching the end of another great season for our team. Now that we have secured all three titles again, the clear goal remains to win the Rally Japan, which is one of two home events for us. Last year we were able to get Takamoto on the podium in front of his home fans, which was really nice, but this time everyone is very motivated to get the win. We will have all four drivers there and they no longer have to worry about the championship, they can fully embrace the rally and set their sights on victory. It is a challenging event because even though it is the second consecutive rally on tarmac, the roads in Japan are very different from those in Central Europe. Without the opportunity to test before the rally, we need to be able to adapt the car set-up accordingly."

Double world champion Kalle Rovanperä: "I always enjoy travelling to Japan and it will be nice to compete there after we have already secured the championship, just like we did last year. The tracks of the Rally Japan are really demanding and the roads maybe don't suit me as much as some other tarmac rallies. Last year we didn't have the best performance there, but this time I really want to improve on that. It's a home rally for the team and we all want to get a better result. It's a busy week for a Toyota driver, but with no pressure around the championship I think we can enjoy this rally a bit more and hopefully we can get a good result."

WRC runner-up Elfyn Evans: "The Rally Japan will be an important rally for me and the team and we obviously want to finish the season with a win. It's definitely not an easy rally, but we were in the race for victory late into the night last year and we'd really like to put that right. Hopefully we can find the same pace this time. Although we know most of the routes from last year, there are still some unknowns as we can't test on roads like this beforehand. The setup is therefore more of a guess based on what we had last year and what we have learnt since, but we will do our best to adapt."

Three-time season winner Sébastien Ogier: "I am looking forward to the Rally Japan. Even though we as a team have already achieved our main goals for the season, as a Toyota driver I still feel obliged to achieve a home win in Japan. That would be a very special and important result. Personally, I hope it will be better than our last rally, and hopefully the conditions in Japan will be a bit more comfortable: I think we saw last year that there are not so many opportunities to cut it, so the conditions can remain a bit more stable for everyone, regardless of starting position. Hopefully we can put up a good fight and end the season with a win." (Toyota)

Drivers' World Championship standings after 12 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Car Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 235 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 191 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 184 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 152 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 114 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 89 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 42 10 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda 33