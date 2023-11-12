The World Cup final on ServusTV - Night shift

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German
Hyundai

ServusTV will also be live streaming the final round of the World Rally Championship in Japan (16 - 19 November 2023) - it will be more of a night shift due to the eight-hour time difference.

The time difference between CET in Central Europe and Japan is eight hours, which is earlier in eastern Japan. ServusTV will switch on at 01:00 CET on Friday night with the first streaming of SS 11, the 2.84 km short Super Special Okazaki. At 06:00 CET on Saturday morning, the Salzburg-based broadcaster will be back with live coverage of SS 14, the 14.78 km long Lake Mikawake 2 special stage.

On Saturday night, ServusTV will be back at the start with live streaming of the 7.52 km Asahi from 23:00 CET. From 06:00 CET, ServusTV will of course also be there with the last live broadcast of 2023, with the second round of this decision, then completed as the last special stage and as a power stage.

ServusTV at the final in Japan:

Saturday, 18 November 2023:

01:00 CET: SS 11 Okazaki City (2.84 km)*
06:00 CET: SS 14 Lake Mikawako 2 (14.78 km)*
23:00 CET: SS 17 Asahi Kougen 1 (7.52 km)*

Sunday, 19 November 2023:

06:00 CET: SS 22 Ashahi Kougen 2 (Power Stage/7.52 km)

* Good knowledge of English required

Drivers' World Championship standings after 12 of 13 rounds

Pos.

Team/Nat/Car

Points

1

Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota

235

2

Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota

191

3

Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai

184

4

Ott Tänak (EE), Ford

152

5

Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota

114

6

Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai

98

7

Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota

89

8

Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai

63

9

Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai

42

10

Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda

33

Manufacturers' World Championship standings after 12 of 13 rounds

Pos.

Team/Nat/Vehicle

Points

1

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

504

2

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT

399

3

M-Sport Ford WRT

271