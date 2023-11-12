The World Cup final on ServusTV - Night shift
The time difference between CET in Central Europe and Japan is eight hours, which is earlier in eastern Japan. ServusTV will switch on at 01:00 CET on Friday night with the first streaming of SS 11, the 2.84 km short Super Special Okazaki. At 06:00 CET on Saturday morning, the Salzburg-based broadcaster will be back with live coverage of SS 14, the 14.78 km long Lake Mikawake 2 special stage.
On Saturday night, ServusTV will be back at the start with live streaming of the 7.52 km Asahi from 23:00 CET. From 06:00 CET, ServusTV will of course also be there with the last live broadcast of 2023, with the second round of this decision, then completed as the last special stage and as a power stage.
ServusTV at the final in Japan:
Saturday, 18 November 2023:
01:00 CET: SS 11 Okazaki City (2.84 km)*
06:00 CET: SS 14 Lake Mikawako 2 (14.78 km)*
23:00 CET: SS 17 Asahi Kougen 1 (7.52 km)*
Sunday, 19 November 2023:
06:00 CET: SS 22 Ashahi Kougen 2 (Power Stage/7.52 km)
* Good knowledge of English required
|
Drivers' World Championship standings after 12 of 13 rounds
|
Pos.
|
Team/Nat/Car
|
Points
|
1
|
Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota
|
235
|
2
|
Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota
|
191
|
3
|
Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai
|
184
|
4
|
Ott Tänak (EE), Ford
|
152
|
5
|
Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota
|
114
|
6
|
Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai
|
98
|
7
|
Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota
|
89
|
8
|
Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai
|
63
|
9
|
Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai
|
42
|
10
|
Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda
|
33
|
Manufacturers' World Championship standings after 12 of 13 rounds
|
Pos.
|
Team/Nat/Vehicle
|
Points
|
1
|
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|
504
|
2
|
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|
399
|
3
|
M-Sport Ford WRT
|
271