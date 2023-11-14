Will Tänak say goodbye to M-Sport with a victory?

Japan's stunning scenery is arguably the most photogenic rally on the WRC calendar this year and is enhanced by the stunning autumn colours that line the narrow and twisty stages. Although beautiful, the time of year brings an added challenge in terms of weather conditions. The final event of the WRC season puts tyre strategy centre stage and promises excitement as the teams battle it out over 304 competitive kilometres.

In only the second edition of the event at its new home in Nagoya, fans can enjoy an all-new Super Special to open the event, built especially for Thursday's rally at the Toyota Stadium. This will be followed by the typical three days of action, with tyre fitting zones on both Saturday and Sunday increasing the demands on crews, cars and tyres alike.

After back-to-back podium finishes on his previous two events, with his victory in Chile and a hard-fought third overall on the inaugural Central Europe Rally, Ott Tänak will be looking to end the season with a hat-trick in Japan. Estonian duo Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja, who finished second overall at last year's event, will attempt to end their season on a high with M-Sport and the Puma at the spectacular event surrounded by Japanese fans.

Also back in the Ford Puma Rally1 will be Adrien Fourmaux. He takes over the Ford Puma Rally1 from Pierre-Louis Loubet. Having delivered some impressive results in a Fiesta Rally2 throughout the 2023 season, Fourmaux finds himself back in the WRC's highest class for this season finale along with co-driver Alexandre Coria. After his impressive performance in Central Europe, where he took a class win in the RC2 category, the Frenchman is well placed to return to the tarmac and make his debut at the Rally Japan.

Grégoire Munster returns to the familiar seat of the Ford Fiesta Rally2 after competing in two consecutive events in the Puma Rally1. The Luxembourg driver is chasing his WRC2 class victory in Japan last year and hopes to capitalise not only on his previous experience here, but also on his years of experience in both Rally1 and Rally2.

Richard Millener, Team Principal, said: "It's great to return to Japan, it's a very exciting country and a very interesting event. The stages seem to be even more difficult this year, which only adds to the challenge of the rally. It's our last event with Ott and Martin, so I hope they can continue their winning streak with a third podium in a row before we wish them all the best for the future. It's great to see Adrien and Alex back in the Puma Hybrid Rally1 car and although it will be difficult to get back into the top cars, I'm sure they will be able to approach the rally with a sensible attitude and pull it off. Gregoire comes to the event in good spirits after the last two events in the Puma Hybrid Rally1 car, and his great result here last year puts him in a good position to capitalise on that. It would be great to see him and Louis finish the season with a win."

Ott Tänak said: "I'm really looking forward to Japan, I'm a big fan of the cuisine there, but also the nature is beautiful at this time of year and the nights are quite cold. In Japan there are usually deep forest roads that are very technical and rather slow, but as they are narrow there are hardly any dips. We really got the maximum out of Central Europe and the goal is to finish our season well in Japan."

Adrien Fourmaux commented: "We've been working hard all season and I've spoken to the team about the possibility of coming to Japan, which I'm very grateful for. I've already spent a few days here and this country is incredible. It's my first time here and the people are so friendly and respectful and the culture is so interesting. The aim of the rally is to make the most of this opportunity that the team has given me. It's been almost a year since I've driven a Rally1 car, so I have to be careful and make sure I finish every stage and get the most experience."

Grégoire Munster said: "I have great memories of last year's Rally Japan when I won my category. It was a great event and I was particularly looking forward to returning. I feel that I have improved a lot as a driver since then. I've learnt a lot driving the Puma Hybrid Rally1 this year and my confidence has been boosted in Central Europe. I'm aiming for a high result this weekend as I'm back in Fiesta Rally2. I want to match my result from last year" (M-Sport)

Drivers' Championship standings after 12 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Car Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 235 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 191 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 184 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 152 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 114 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 89 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 42 10 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda 33