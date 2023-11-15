Sébastien Ogier: "End the season in style"

Eight-time world champion and Toyota part-time driver Sébastien Ogier is aiming for his first victory in Japan in his seventh start of the season in the Toyota GR Yaris at the finale of the World Rally Championship.

His fourth win of the season was out of reach for the man from Munich at the Central European Rally when he lost more than two minutes early on due to a puncture. Unlike at the last event, Ogier's position on the road should not put too much strain on him in Japan. In these conditions, the eight-time world champion has only one goal: his 59th overall victory and first triumph in Japan.

"I'm looking forward to the Rally Japan. Even though we as a team have already achieved our most important goals for the season, I still feel a responsibility as a Toyota driver to achieve a victory at home in Japan," explained Ogier. "That would be a very special and important result. Personally, I hope it will be better than our last rally and I hope the conditions in Japan will be a bit nicer: I think we saw last year that there weren't many opportunities to cut corners, so the conditions can remain a bit more stable for everyone, regardless of starting position. I hope we can fight and finish the season strong."