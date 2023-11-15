Japan: Ex-Formula 1 driver Kovalainen at the wheel of the Skoda

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Skoda Finn Heikki Kovalainen and co-driver Sae Kitagawa will start the final round of the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship in the Skoda Fabia Rally2 as reigning Japanese champions, while Kajetanowicz and Gryazin are title rivals in WRC2. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Newly crowned WRC2 World Champion1 Andreas Mikkelsen and co-driver Torstein Eriksen aim to finish the season with their fourth WRC2 victory in the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2. Since the penultimate round of the season, Andreas Mikkelsen (Škoda Fabia RS Rally2) is the new WRC2 Champion1 and the Škoda Motorsport customer team Toksport WRT is the winner of the team classification1.



At the finale, the Rally Japan from 16 to 19 November, the remaining title decision in the WRC2 Challenger classification will now come into focus. Kajetan Kajetanowicz and Nikolay Gryazin are chasing championship leader Sami Pajari in this class - all three are driving a Škoda Fabia RS Rally2. In addition, a prominent guest entrant wants to compete with the WRC2 regulars in his 'half home game': Former Formula 1 driver Heikki Kovalainen will start in a Škoda Fabia Rally2 as the reigning Japanese rally champion at the final WRC round of the year.



At the season finale of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), a title decision is still to be made in the WRC2 category: Kajetan Kajetanowicz from ORLEN Rally Team and Nikolay Gryazin from Toksport WRT can theoretically still catch overall leader Sami Pajari with their Škoda Fabia RS Rally2. The Finn, who also competes for the Škoda Motorsport customer team Toksport WRT, has reached his maximum creditable quota with seven points results and will not be travelling to Japan. Kajetanowicz and Gryazin are ten and 22 points behind Pajari respectively - they could add up to 25 WRC points to their tally in Japan.



Two other WRC2 titles have been decided since the recent Rally Central Europe: Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen (Škoda Fabia RS Rally2) was crowned WRC2 champion for the second time, while Škoda Motorsport customer team Toksport WRT successfully defended their title as WRC2 team world champions. As Andreas Mikkelsen is all about enjoying the end of the season, he is relaxed about the tarmac stages around Nagoya on Japan's main island of Honshu. "What an exciting season we've had. The fight for the title was tough," he looks back. "The Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 is perfect for tarmac rallies. Our aim is to take our fourth win of the season," emphasised Mikkelsen, who, as usual, will have his Norwegian compatriot Torstein Eriksen reading out the instructions.



Alexander Villanueva is also starting the Rally Japan in his Škoda Fabia without any pressure. The Spaniard has an unassailable lead in the WRC Masters Cup, which is reserved for drivers aged 50 and over. Armin Kremer, who is in second place in the overall standings, will not be competing in the season finale - so Villanueva will be crowned champion regardless of his result1.



A total of eight of the eleven crews named for the WRC2 category are relying on a Škoda Fabia Rally2 at the Rally Japan. One of them is former Formula 1 driver Heikki Kovalainen from Finland. The winner of the 2008 Hungarian Grand Prix has been competing in circuit races and rallies in Japan since 2015. Driving Team Aicello's Škoda Fabia Rally2, Kovalainen and his local co-driver Sae Kitagawa won the Japanese Rally Championship in 2022 and defended their title this year. On their WRC debut in Japan around a year ago, they finished a strong fourth in the WRC2 standings. In the 2023 season, Kovalainen also drove a Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 in the Finnish Rally Championship, running on non-fossil fuel and lubricants.



The Forum8 Rally Japan, as it is officially known, comprises 22 special stages (SS) with a total length of more than 304 kilometres. The majority of the routes lead over winding and sometimes very narrow tarmac roads. The season finale begins on Thursday evening, 16 November, with a spectacular spectator stage in a stadium. Friday's stage has a total length of around 132 kilometres, spread over seven special stages. On Saturday, eight special stages totalling 85 kilometres are on the programme. On Sunday, 19 November, the final decisions will be made on six special stages totalling 84 kilometres. The podium ceremony is expected to begin at around 4 p.m. local time. (Skoda)

Did you know that ...

... the Rally Japan was already on the calendar as a WRC event between 2004 and 2010? Back then, it was held on gravel.

... the current Rally Japan has been part of the World Rally Championship since 2020 and had to be cancelled as a new asphalt event in both 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic?

... the Rally Japan service park will be set up in a football stadium in the Nagoya region? Nagoya is the fourth largest city in Japan and is located around 400 kilometres west of the capital Tokyo.



Overall standings WRC2/drivers (after 12 of 13 rallies)

1. Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR), Škoda, 111 points (from 6 rallies)*

2. Gus Greensmith (GBR), Škoda, 111 points (from 7 rallies)

3. Yohan Rossel (FRA), Citroën, 104 points (from 7 rallies)

4th Oliver Solberg (SWE), Škoda, 91 points (from 7 rallies)

5. Sami Pajari (FIN), Škoda, 86 points (from 7 rallies)

*World champion subject to confirmation by the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile)

