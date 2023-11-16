Japan: Neuville fastest in final shakedown

At the final shakedown of the 2023 World Rally Championship in Japan, last year's winner Thierry Neuville in the Hyundai set the first scent at the season finale.

The unofficial time table of the final shakedown of the 2023 World Rally Championship shows what is still at stake in Japan after the title decisions in Central Europe: the runner-up spot. And that is in the sights of championship runner-up Elfyn Evans in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 and Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20 Rally1), who is seven points behind the Welshman.

Neuville, who won in Japan last year, set the first exclamation mark in this duel with the unofficial best time of 2:03.0 minutes in the shakedown, which was only 2.76 kilometres long. The five-time vice-champion was 1.4 seconds faster than his second-placed rival Evans.

The other competitors were a little more reserved. Eight-time champion Sébastien Ogier recorded the third-best time of 2:04.6 minutes in his seventh outing of the season in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, the same time as his team-mate Takamoto Katsuta. The new double champion Kallye Rovanperä followed a tenth of a second behind in the fourth Toyota.

The second new edition of the Rally Japan (time difference to CET = eight hours, which is earlier in Japan) covers a total of 969 kilometres and 22 stages (= 304 km) this time. The start will take place on Thursday, 16 November 2023, at 10:52 CET at the Toyota Stadium in Ashi, where the first of three runs of the spectator stage, which is only 2.10 km long, will also be completed at 11:05 CET. The first stage will continue in the night from Thursday to Friday with seven more decisions (= 133.26 km) and will end at around 11:45 CET back at the Toyota Stadium.

The second leg will start at 00:40 on Friday night and run over eight stages (= 84 km) until the finish at 11:45 CET in the Toyota Stadium. At the finale on Saturday night, starting at around 23:39 CET, six more decisions (= 84 km) will be completed. The World Rally Championship ends on Sunday morning at around 08:00 CET.

Unofficial shakedown times (2.76 km) Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai 2:03.0 2 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota 2:04,4 3 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota 2:04,6 4 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota 2:04,6 5 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota 2:04,7 6 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai 2:04,9 7 Sordo/Carrera (E), Hyundai 2:05,0 8 Fourmaux/Coria (F), Ford 2:05,0 9 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford 2:05,2 10 Mikkelsen/Eriksen (N), Škoda 2:09,1

ServusTV at the final in Japan:

Saturday, 18 November 2023:

01:00 CET: SS 11 Okazaki City (2.84 km)*

06:00 CET: SS 14 Lake Mikawako 2 (14.78 km)*

23:00 CET: SS 17 Asahi Kougen 1 (7.52 km)*

Saturday, 19 November 2023:

06:00 CET: SS 22 Ashahi Kougen 2 (Power Stage/7.52 km)

* Good knowledge of English required

WRC finale on Red Bull TV

Red Bull TV will also cover the Rally Japan, the 13th round and the final of the World Rally Championship, with live streams. At 14:00 CET on Friday (17 November), Saturday (18 November) and Sunday (19 November), the highlights of each day will also be shown on Red Bull TV.

The World Cup final on Sport1

The German sports channel Sport1 will broadcast a one-hour summary of the final of the 2023 World Rally Championship in Japan at 23:00 on Sunday, 19 November 2023.