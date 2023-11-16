Esapekka Lappi with part-time programme 2024 at Hyundai

The Finnish team will join the previously announced Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe and Ott Tänak/Martin Järveoja on selected events to support the team's title ambitions. The team will confirm its full line-up and plans in due course.

After a promising first season together, there was mutual interest on both sides to continue the fruitful partnership that has been shown throughout the year. Lappi and his co-driver Janne Ferm will contest a part-time season in 2024 to support Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe and Ott Tänak/Martin Järveoja in the team's fight for the FIA WRC titles.

In just a short time with the team, Lappi has impressed with his ability to get up to speed quickly in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid and fight for podium places. The Finn was on the right track from the first kilometre of the Rally Mexico and proved to be a real contender for victory. Lappi and Ferm took second place at Rally Italy Sardinia as part of a fantastic one-two finish for the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team and claimed another hat-trick with third places in Croatia, Portugal and Estonia. The Finn was also instrumental in the development of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid in 2023, which will continue to be a key element of his role in the team next season.

The team is continuing its discussions with its current WRC and WRC2 drivers and has yet to make a final decision on its full line-up for 2024.

Cyril Abiteboul, Team Principal of Hyundai Motorsport, said: "We are delighted to announce the next piece of the 2024 puzzle, with Esapekka and Janne remaining with our team for the coming season. Their role will be to support Thierry and Ott in the championship and focus on the development of the car - something Esapekka has shown he is particularly good at this year. We believe this is a formidable force that can help us achieve our goals and bring home more wins. We are still finalising the overall picture for the coming season and will announce our plans in due course, but for now we are delighted to have such a strong line-up at the front of our WRC challengers."

Esapekka Lappi said: "I am very happy and grateful to continue my partnership with Hyundai Motorsport in the 2024 WRC season. I feel very comfortable in the team. We have built a fantastic bond and proved that we have the necessary package to be successful. I still have the will to develop and succeed in rallying and I want to win with this team. Next year will certainly be different and interesting in many ways, which will motivate me to be a team player and strive for personal success to achieve a stronger season in 2024." (Hyundai)