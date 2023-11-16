Japan: Last year's winner Neuville wins the season opener

At the finale of the World Rally Championship in Japan, last year's winner Thierry Neuville in the Hyundai i20 Rally1 set the first of 22 possible exclamation marks on the opening 2.10 kilometres.

Two-time season winner Thierry Neuville (Sardinia and Central Europe Rally) knows that he can no longer win his first WRC crown. Toyota driver Kalle Rovanperä has already secured the 2023 WRC crown for the second time in a row in Passau. At the finale of the World Rally Championship, East Belgian Neuville is only fighting to win his sixth runner-up world championship in the battle against Toyota driver Elfyn Evans, who is seven points ahead of him in second place in the standings.

He showed just how serious this wish is for him at the 2.10-kilometre opener at the Toyota Stadium in Ashi. There Neuville, who was fastest in the shakedown, set his first official best time of 1:47 minutes in front of thousands of enthusiastic Japanese spectators, seven tenths of a second ahead of his team-mate Esapekka Lappi, who will complete a part-time programme for the Alzenau-based Hyundai team in 2024, and 1.4 seconds ahead of his old and 2024 new team-mate Ott Tänak (Ford Puma Rally1).

Neuville said: "There are no questions as enjoy simply and try to get another win. That's our aim for this weekend, but it won't be easy at all and could be more complicated than in Central Europe after seeing the conditions on the recce. With the conditions expected tomorrow, it promises to be very challenging, but I can't wait to get started."

Lappi's short statement: "It should be good to beat Sébastien."

Sébastien Ogier, quoted by Lappi, started the second Rally Japan of the modern era in eighth position (+ 4.7) in his seventh outing in the Tooyta GR Yaris Rally1. The eight-time champion and three-time winner of the season was self-critical: "To be honest, it's not great to lose four seconds on the start. I don't really know why, we have to look."

Ott Tänak commented at the start of his final race in the M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1: " We had a lot of pressure from Takamoto Katsuta. We knew that he had attacked hard. This special was fun, even though it's very different to what we normally do. Obviously it will be more important tomorrow."

The local Takamoto Katsuta, who lives in Jyväskylä, Finland, finished 1.3 seconds behind him in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 and just five tenths of a second ahead of the new double world champion and Toyota partner Kalle Rovanperä.

The first leg will continue in the night from Thursday to Friday with seven more decisions (= 133.26 km) and will end at around 11:45 CET back at the Toyota Stadium.

The second stage will start at 00:40 on Friday night and run over eight stages (= 84 km) until the finish at 11:45 CET in the Toyota Stadium. At the finale on Saturday night, starting at around 23:39 CET, six more decisions (= 84 km) will be completed. The World Rally Championship ends on Sunday morning at around 08:00 CET.

Standings after the 1st of 22 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai 1:47,6 2 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai + 0,7 3 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 1,4 4 Sordo/Carrera (E), Hyundai + 1,8 5 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 3,1 6 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 4,0 7 Fourmaux/Coria (F), Ford + 4,5 8 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 4,7 9 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 4,9 10 Gryazin/Aleksandrov (LT), Škoda + 5,3

ServusTV at the final in Japan:

Saturday, 18 November 2023:

01:00 CET: SS 11 Okazaki City (2.84 km)*

06:00 CET: SS 14 Lake Mikawako 2 (14.78 km)*

23:00 CET: SS 17 Asahi Kougen 1 (7.52 km)*

Sunday, 19 November 2023:

06:00 CET: SS 22 Ashahi Kougen 2 (Power Stage/7.52 km)

* Good knowledge of English required

WRC finale on Red Bull TV

Red Bull TV will also cover the Rally Japan, the 13th round and the final of the World Rally Championship, with live streams. At 14:00 CET on Friday (17 November), Saturday (18 November) and Sunday (19 November), the highlights of each day will also be shown on Red Bull TV.

The World Cup final on Sport1

The German sports channel Sport1 will broadcast a one-hour summary of the final of the 2023 World Rally Championship in Japan at 23:00 on Sunday, 19 November 2023.