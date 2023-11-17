Japan: Evans again runner-up after celebrity cancellations

The first leg of the Rally Japan, the finale of the world championship, was a tough one. Four top drivers had to pay tribute to the rain and the very wet conditions, including Thierry Neuville, while Elfyn Evans was once again runner-up.

Elfyn Evans mastered the wet conditions at the Rally Japan and extended his lead after the shortened morning lap on Friday. Some of his colleagues, however, got into serious difficulties. This included his rival for the runner-up spot, Thierry Neuville. Last year's winner Neuville lost control of his Hyundai i20 Rally1 on the very wet tarmac track of the sixth stage after severe understeer and crashed into a tree. Two-time season winner Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe survived the crash unharmed, but the Hyundai did not. This retirement made the leading Elfyn Evans in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 runner-up for the third time. Before the finale in Japan, Evans was already seven points ahead of Neuville, the winner of the Central Europe Rally, in second place in the WRC. Even if Evans were to retire, he would still be sure of the runner-up spot.

Relentless downpours combined with leaf-covered roads meant a dangerous start to the first full day of rallying, with several of the leading teams in the FIA World Rally Championship caught up in the chaos. The adverse conditions led to the rally organisers cancelling the stage in Shitara Town (SS 4).

The second stage, the first decision on Friday, at 23.67 kilometres the longest stage of the Rally Japan, played out in the hands of three drivers. Local hero Katsuta was the first to reach a right-hand bend 11.8 kilometres after the start. He stalled under braking and spun before hitting a tree, which damaged the radiator of his Toyota GR Yaris. After limping to the finish in EV mode, Katsuta and co-driver Aaron Johnston were able to make repairs at the side of the road, despite being more than five minutes down after two stages. They trudged through Friday with the woebegone Toyota Yaris.

Further drama followed shortly afterwards when Dani Sordo crashed at the same spot and slid down an embankment in his Hyundai i20 N. Meanwhile, Adrien Fourmaux, who had taken over the Ford Puma Rally1 from Pierre-Louis Loubet, made an almost identical mistake that had the same consequences. All crews were uninjured, but the stage was subsequently cancelled.

While Hyundai, last year's one-two winner with Thierry Neuville and Ott Tänak, was hit particularly hard this time with two retirements, Toyota finished the seventh of 22 stages in its home round with a three-way lead. The old and new vice-champion Evans was a very clear 50.9 seconds ahead of Yaris part-time driver Sébastien Ogier and 2:07.4 minutes ahead of the new double world champion Kalle Rovanperä before the final day's decision in the Toyota Stadium in Ashi. Andreas Mikkelsen, leader in the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 and WRC2 title winner, caused a minor sensation with fourth place (+2:56.3). The best Hyundai driver was Esapekka Lappi in the last official i20 Rally1 in P6 (+ 3:46.3). Ott Tänak finished eighth in his Ford Puma Rally1 on his last official outing (+ 4:43.7).

Standings after 7 of 22 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota 1:23:20,7 2 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 50,9 3 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 2:07,4 4 Mikkelsen/Eriksen (N), Škoda + 2:56,3 5 Gryazin/Aleksandrov (LT), Škoda + 3:44,3 6 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai + 3:46,3 7 Munster/Louka (L/B), Ford Fiesta + 3:46,8 8 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 4:43,7 9 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 5:08,9 10 Kovalainen/Kitagawa (FIN/J), Škoda + 5:54,9

ServusTV at the final in Japan:

Saturday, 18 November 2023:

01:00 CET: SS 11 Okazaki City (2.84 km)*

06:00 CET: SS 14 Lake Mikawako 2 (14.78 km)*

23:00 CET: SS 17 Asahi Kougen 1 (7.52 km)*

Sunday, 19 November 2023:

06:00 CET: SS 22 Ashahi Kougen 2 (Power Stage/7.52 km)

* Good knowledge of English required

WRC finale on Red Bull TV

Red Bull TV will also cover the Rally Japan, the 13th round and the final of the World Rally Championship, with live streams. At 14:00 CET on Friday (17 November), Saturday (18 November) and Sunday (19 November), the highlights of each day will also be shown on Red Bull TV.

The World Cup final on Sport1

The German sports channel Sport1 will broadcast a one-hour summary of the final of the 2023 World Rally Championship in Japan at 23:00 on Sunday, 19 November 2023.