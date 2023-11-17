Japan: runner-up Evans dominates World Championship final

Elfyn Evans, runner-up for the third time following the retirement of his rival Thierry Neuville, clearly dominated the rainy finale of the World Rally Championship in Japan.

The first leg of the final round of the World Rally Championship in Japan ended to Toyota's liking at its home round in Toyota, as the city is really called. Three GR Yaris Rally1 filled the imaginary daily podium after eight of 22 stages in the Toyota Stadium. The clear dominator on Friday was the old and new runner-up Elfyn Evans, who was clearly ahead of his two Toyota colleagues Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanperä in the GR Yaris Rally1. Last year, local driver Takamoto Katsuta was the best Toyota driver in P3. This year, after his accident, he finished 9th (+6:07.9)-

Evans' lead over eight-time title winner Ogier, who is contesting his seventh outing of the season in Japan in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, was 1:49.9 minutes (including a minute's penalty for being late at the service exit). Next year's programme for three-time season winner Ogier will be similar to 2023, although not yet official. The new double champion Rovanperä lined up in third place with a gap of 2:06.6 minutes.

Evans was still slightly unhappy with himself: "I didn't have a very good feeling this morning, I felt like I lost a minute, but the others clearly had similar feelings. That can happen sometimes."

Ogier explained his delay: "I am happy that my mechanics were able to fix the car. They did the most important fantastic job for us. We want to get all four cars to the finish."

Rovanperä prioritised safety: "It wasn't easy. We had a lot of trouble yesterday in this superspecial and I was a bit worried about the conditions. We approached the arrival with caution, it's more important. Tomorrow is a new day."

Following the retirement of four top drivers due to accidents, including last year's winner Thierry Neuville in a Hyundai, two-time WRC2 champion Andreas Mikkelsen in a Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 recorded a somewhat astonishing fourth place (+3:00.2). "It's fun," was the brief comment from Mikkelsen, who was followed by Grégoire Munster in the Ford Fiesta MKII as the second-best WRC2 car in P5, 24.6 seconds ahead of Nicolai Gryazin in P6 in the second Škoda Fabia RS Rally2.

Best Hyundai after the retirement of Neuville and Dani Sordo was Esapekka Lappi in seventh place (+3:44.3), 58.5 seconds ahead of his Hyundai partner of next year Ott Tänak, who had some technical problems on his last run in the Ford Puma Rally1.

Standings after 8 of 22 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota 1:25:22,7 2 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 1:49,9 3 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 2:06,6 4 Mikkelsen/Eriksen (N), Škoda + 3:00,2 5 Munster/Louka (L/B), Ford Fiesta + 3:05,0 6 Gryazin/Aleksandrov (ANA), Škoda + 3:29,6 7 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai + 3:44,3 8 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 4:42,8 9 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 5:07.9 10 Kovalainen/Kitagawa (FIN/J), Škoda + 5:56,0

ServusTV at the final in Japan:

Saturday, 18 November 2023:

01:00 CET: SS 11 Okazaki City (2.84 km)*

06:00 CET: SS 14 Lake Mikawako 2 (14.78 km)*

23:00 CET: SS 17 Asahi Kougen 1 (7.52 km)*

Sunday, 19 November 2023:

06:00 CET: SS 22 Ashahi Kougen 2 (Power Stage/7.52 km)

WRC finale on Red Bull TV

Red Bull TV will also cover the Rally Japan, the 13th round and the final of the World Rally Championship, with live streams. At 14:00 CET on Friday (17 November), Saturday (18 November) and Sunday (19 November), the highlights of each day will also be shown on Red Bull TV.

The World Cup final on Sport1

The German sports channel Sport1 will broadcast a one-hour summary of the final of the 2023 World Rally Championship in Japan at 23:00 on Sunday, 19 November 2023.