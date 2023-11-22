Five GR Yaris Rally2 at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Rally

The all-new GR Yaris Rally2, the first customer car produced by Toyota Gazoo Racing, is currently undergoing the homologation process. The car made its first public appearance at the FORUM8 Rally Japan in 2022 and has since undergone an extensive development programme in preparation for its competition debut.

Latvala, who has been actively involved in the car's testing programme, explained that the team aims to produce 40 to 50 GR Yaris Rally2 cars at its Jyväskylä plant in 2024, with up to five expected to be produced at the traditional season opener (25-28 January 2024) in Monte Carlo.

"Next year we plan and hope to build between 40 and 50 cars in Finland," Latvala told WRC.com. "Our goal is to have five cars ready for Rally Monte Carlo, so we will try to have about four cars ready per month. We have a big list of prospective buyers, but it's not like we have been able to confirm their orders. First of all, I have to say that the first two events are the most important for us, Monte-Carlo and Sweden, so we can provide the cars for the top drivers there."

Latvala explained that customers competing in WRC2 will be the top priority, followed by candidates for the FIA European Rally Championship, national drivers, etc. "When we move from the WRC to the next priority, the next priority is the European Championship. Here we are really focussing on the drivers who would like to drive in these championships. We will be there and offer the cars privately for them, and after that we will also try to help the national championships."

While TGR Challenge Programme drivers Hikaru Kogure and Yuki Yamamoto will take part in selected events across Europe, Toyota has no plans to enter a works team in WRC2 next year. "There is the Challenge programme and then a customer programme," confirmed Latvala. "All drivers will drive in a private team."