Champion Rovanperä retires, successor wanted

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Tänak Double world champion Kalle Rovanperä has opted for a part-time programme to mobilise his strength - not enough to defend his title. But who will replace him in the title race? SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

On closer inspection and looking at the current standings in the drivers' standings, there are likely to be three contenders vying to succeed Rovanperä. Five in 2021 became four in 2022 and now there are three for 2024, with the young Finn Rovanperä sitting on the bench alongside his Toyota team-mate Sébastien Ogier and Hyundai's Esapekka Lappi (and most likely Dani Sordo), without a full-time job of his own choosing. The only confirmed full-time Rally1 drivers are Hyundai regulars, Ott Tänak, 2019 World Champion in Toyota, and Thierry Neuville, as well as Toyota drivers Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta. Despite his outstanding and dominant performance after his early misfortune at the Rally Japan, it is unrealistic to expect Katsuta to fight for the crown. Hence the tip of three.



Is Tänak the hottest candidate? The Estonian knows the Toyota Yaris, the Hyundai i20 and the Ford Puma. And in 2024, he will be back in the Hyundai i20, where he is counting on being able to fulfil his personal mission for a second WRC crown thanks to the improved management. In recent years, he has experienced a lot both in and out of events, but he has proven that he has the ability to channel that energy into his driving. Crucial to Tänak's chances next year will be his ability to get back under the wheels in Alzenau and feel comfortable in the i20. If he can do that, he has the speed, consistency and confidence to win title number two.



Neuville knows all that. He knows it better than anyone else. He and Tänak know each other as well as anyone else. They shared the Hyundai team for three years. In the end, it is fair to say that the relationship was as fractured as it was broken. Both are mature enough to put that behind them. And they will. There will be a lot of talk about Hyundai focussing on the manufacturers' title and no doubt both drivers will follow that line. Neuville must see this as his best chance yet to finally become champion after five runner-up finishes. He must hit the ground running and make the most of it, as Tänak will have to learn his new sports car, which has come a long way since the i20 he knew twelve months ago.



Nobody doubts Neuville's speed, but next year he will have to avoid the pitfalls - be they mechanical or more of a driving nature - that have cost him so much this year. At the moment, the Belgian has the team behind him. He and Cyril Abiteboul remain of one mind, although the Frenchman has labelled Tänak the Max Verstappen of rallying. Team familiarity could be Neuville's friend next year.



And Evans? Three victories in 2023 stamp him as a title contender. There will undoubtedly be times next year when Rovanperä and/or Ogier are ahead of Evans and the Welshman is keen to score a few extra points. That probably won't happen. But Evans knows that there is no favouritism at Toyota, Japanese democracy where everyone is equal. If Evans wants the title, he has to win it alone. That's exactly how he would want it.



After four years in a Yaris, he feels completely at home in the Finnish team and is now more comfortable than ever with the GR Yaris Rally1. Although he knows he is one of four Toyota drivers, he also realises that there is a huge resource behind his title challenge in a car that has dominated the hybrid era. There will be a certain level of Evans where he feels he is up against the combined might of Hyundai's Neuville and Tänak, but he must also recognise the potential for self-destruction from the Korean super team. Ultimately, he will not focus on either thought. Instead, he will do what he does best: his best.



The question of Rovanperä's successor therefore remains unanswered for the time being ahead of the traditional season opener at the Rally Monte Carlo.



