Christian Geistdörfer: "We deserve ten times as much"

At the August Horch Museum in Zwickau, Christian Geistdörfer brought long-gone rally times back to life. His comments on his later professional life were almost more interesting.

After Christian Geistdörfer's lecture evening at the August Horch Museum Zwickau in November 2022 was a complete success, a new edition followed on the evening of 23 November. The two-time world rally champion, co-driver to the great Walter Röhrl in 1980 (in a Fiat 131 Abarth) and 1982 (Opel Ascona 400), once again came to the West Saxon car city to talk about his eventful and moving life.

Due to the ongoing preparations for the second part of the special exhibition "Windschnittig - Aerodynamics and Automobiles", which opens on 1 December, it was necessary to switch to a smaller room at the Horch Museum this time. As a result, there was only room for 200 fans and the lecture evening was already sold out in advance.

The first part of the entertaining evening began with a 30-minute film with sequences from the rally glory days of the 1970s and 1980s by the unique (rally) filmmaker Helmut Deimel, to which Christian Geistdörfer added many an episode from his active days. He started with these in 1983, as he had already spoken about his life and his active career up to 1982 a year ago.

The year 1983 was a special one for him because, firstly, his son was born the day after his 30th birthday, on 2 February. Secondly, 1983 was a particularly challenging year in sporting terms, as the congenial duo Röhrl/Geistdörfer had a car that was inferior on paper with the Lancia 037 in Group B and, above all, a car with zero crumple zone due to its extremely lightweight construction.

In addition, Audi had just turned the entire development process on its head with the all-wheel-drive Quattro. Röhrl/Geistdörfer were only contracted by Lancia for six World Rally Championship rounds, and yet it was one of their most successful seasons. "We won three times, finished second twice and third once due to the stable order in Corsica and at the San Remo," said the now 70-year-old, looking back on the year with mixed feelings.

Geistdörfer also recalled that he, too, considers Walter Röhrl to be the best asphalt driver, but that the "Tall One" was never able to win the all-asphalt rally in Corsica. 1983 for the aforementioned reason. In the end, they finished as runners-up and then left for Audi.

As the Ingolstadt-based company was only involved in circuit racing in the USA and Europe from 1988 onwards, Geistdörfer's collaboration with Röhrl came to an end. "I actually already had a well-paid job in sports marketing at Hugo Boss in my pocket, but then Hannu Mikkola wanted me to drive with him in the Mazda 323 Turbo. I earned ten times what I would have got at Hugo Boss. I was still active until 1990."

After a break, Geistdörfer gave interesting insights into his professional life after his active career in the second part. And this was also very intensive and successful. He founded the German company Prodrive, not to be confused with the one in the UK, with which he initially worked in three areas. Initially, he organised professional and corporate golf tournaments, developed and implemented driver safety training programmes for car manufacturers and launched some of the first racing simulators in Germany. Geistdörfer later worked in sports sponsorship, marketing and management for companies, including Formula 1.

As a result of his consultancy work in Nigeria, where he conceptualised and managed a major international and, above all, prestigious sports event, which ultimately failed, he also brought many an industry partner to the African country and knows it quite well himself. So it's not surprising that he quickly gets his pulse racing when it comes to the self-chosen topic of "overcoming the climate crisis" from the world saviour state of Germany - and he doesn't hold back with his opinion.

At the end of the official part of the event, the book sale continued with signing and photo opportunities with him, again in a beautiful Audi Sport Quattro S1 from his most successful period.



The announced presentation of one of his books, entitled "Our 4 Monte Victories", did not take place due to time constraints, but the books still sold like hot cakes.