As always - wait for M-Sport Ford

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Toyota The title defender Toyota's team is in place, Hyundai's with its two regular drivers almost too, but what's coming from M-Sport Ford? So far nothing, as always the team from Cumbria is keeping a low profile until the last minute. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Toyota has confirmed its 2023 line-up for next season, but with one major difference. Only runner-up Elfyn Evans will be the regular driver for the full 13-race season. Kalle Rovanperä will not be defending his second title and is taking time out to recharge his batteries, both mentally and physically, and will drive a partial programme in 2024 with rallies that have not yet been specified. The same goes for nine-time champion Sébastien Ogier, who wants to do a similar rally tour to this season, with the exception of Kenya. One of the two will definitely support Evans in the defence of Toyota's manufacturers' title, as will Takamoto Katsuta, whose next year's commitment depends on the programme of Rovanperä and Ogier. It is quite possible that team boss Jari-Matti Latvala will even field four Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 cars at one or other event.



At the Hyundai Motorsport team based in Alzenau, drivers Thierry Neuville and returnee Ott Tänak have so far been confirmed as regular drivers for the entire 2024 season. In contrast to 2023, Esapekka Lappi will work part-time instead of full-time next season. He will support Neuville and Tänak in Sweden. That leaves Teemu Suninen and Dani Sordo, with the Spaniard thinking more about retirement. Both have not yet been confirmed by team boss Cyril Abiteboul for 2024. Or will WRC2 double champion Andreas Mikkelsen also return?



The situation at M-Sport Ford is once again completely open. Following the departure of Tänak after just a one-year interlude, the team from Cumbria in the UK has not yet announced anything definitive about the team line-up for the two Ford Puma Rally1s. Owner Malcolm Wilson will hardly be able to afford a top driver like Sébastien Ogier, Sébastien Loeb or Ott Tänak. Names such as Pierre-Louis Loubet, Adrien Fourmaux and Grégoire Munster are certainly on team boss Richard Millener's list. But who will drive the 2024 Rally1?



Despite his performance in WRC2 with the Ford Fiesta MKII and winning the British Championship on his first start in the Puma Rally1 in Japan, Fourmaux's chances have been reduced considerably by his very early self-inflicted retirement. Loubet's chances are somewhat better, despite a few mistakes this year. And Munster has shown he can handle hybrid cars with his two more private outings in Puma Rally1. Or will Suninen return to M-Sport if he doesn't find a cockpit at Hyundai?



As always, let's wait and see what M-Sport decides. As is almost customary, the squad will probably only be named a few hours before the entry deadline (22 December 2023) for the Rally Monte Carlo. A miracle should not be expected.

