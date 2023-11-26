Ogier and Rovanperä on Japan: room for improvement

The tarmac event gives the WRC a unique flavour, but Ogier and Rovanperä believe there is room for further improvement. The word 'unique' is often used incorrectly. But when it comes to summarising the appearance, atmosphere and flair of the Rally Japan, "unique" seems to be the only appropriate description. Not the event itself, however. The second edition of the event at the current location in Toyota City may not have been a classic from a sporting point of view, but visually the Rally Japan is a complete contrast to all other events in the World Rally Championship.



The stages are twisty like Corsica, but most are in a damp, dark and dense forest environment, making the cars look more like they're creeping through Jurassic Park than on a stage. Then there are the road sections, which provide wonderful scenes of fans filling the pavements with their colourful banners and flags to cheer on their passing heroes.



But another special thing about the Rally Japan is that while the fans stream around the road sections, there are very few to be seen on the stages themselves. Even at the Thursday and Friday evening runs in the Toyota Stadium, the crowds seemed disappointingly sparse. It wasn't until Saturday that the stadium came to life and the whole atmosphere intensified to such an extent that it was as if the head-to-head duels between the Rally1 cars had been part of a heavyweight boxing match.



One man who is never afraid to speak his mind is Sébastien Ogier. "I think it's always been the case that people love to see us up close on the road sections," Ogier told DirtFish. "Also, the stages don't have that many entrances, so it would be difficult to really get a lot of people to the stages. But at least in the stadium it was pretty full on Saturday night. That's something great, I think we saw that in Greece at some point. Unfortunately, I wasn't there."



Ogier continued: "I think the key to the success of the sport is to go in the right direction anyway. One important key is that the organisers have to pay attention to the calendar, because a trip to Japan definitely makes sense. We saw last year that it was a start, but after the second time we can now say that it really is a success."

Problems with the traffic

Even though he has made his mark on the 2023 Rally Japan, Ogier still believes there are areas where the event can be made even better in the run-up to next year.



"Of course there are things that need to be improved," continued the Japanese runner-up. "Because the road sections were very crowded now and there was actually a lot of traffic for us this weekend, it was difficult to be on time at every check-in time. Maybe the next step next year is to direct people better because there were so many of them. But yes, it's definitely a success and a positive rally for the championship."



Last year's event was affected by a number of problems and this year there was another safety issue that led to the rally organiser being reprimanded, such as Thierry Neuville running into the front car.



Kalle Rovanperä, third in Japan, shared the opinion of his eight-time world champion team-mate and gave a mixed review when asked for his assessment of the WRC season finale as an event.



"I think I liked it a bit better than last year," said the two-time world champion. "For sure there were some problems again this year that I don't think should have happened at a rally, but there were still some fans there now. For sure people have heard about the rally now, it was cool to see so many people, the atmosphere was pretty good."



The Finn, who met with three-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen after Japan, was unable to specify the individual problems, however, saying, "I don't even know exactly, I just heard it from the co-drivers, always getting the information and stuff, just hearing that not everything is going well. I'm not sure what it's always been."



Even though Rovanperä has enjoyed the support of the local fans, it's fair to say that he hasn't enjoyed driving on the technically demanding Japanese roads much so far. "Definitely still not my favourite rally," was Rovanperä's final comment.



