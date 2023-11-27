Ogier admires Rovanperä for courageous decision

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German wrc Eight-time champion Sébastien Ogier was initially shocked when he heard about double world champion Kalle Rovanperä's decision to opt for a part-time programme, but soon afterwards he described it as courageous. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Eight-time World Rally Champion Sébastien Ogier has spoken of his admiration for Kalle Rovanperä's decision to forgo a full programme in next year's World Rally Championship. The Frenchman has contested his own part-season in the last two seasons and wanted to spend more time with his family after 13 years of full-time involvement in the sport.



The 58-time overall winner Ogier, only part-time again in 2024, told DirtFish: "I think, like everyone else, it was a bit of a shock when I first heard about it. But after some reflection, I understood and respect Kalle even more for doing what he's doing. To have the courage to make this decision at this moment in his life is, in my opinion, a great feeling and a great sign of maturity."



Rovanperä and Ogier will share a Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 in next year's series, but the team has not ruled out the possibility of competing with a four-car entry on selected events. Finn Rovanperä will return to a full-time programme in 2025.



"He's 23 years old," added Ogier. "He definitely has the time to come back whenever he wants to have more success and record a few more records if he wants to."

