Ogier admires Rovanperä for courageous decision
by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German
wrc
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Eight-time World Rally Champion Sébastien Ogier has spoken of his admiration for Kalle Rovanperä's decision to forgo a full programme in next year's World Rally Championship. The Frenchman has contested his own part-season in the last two seasons and wanted to spend more time with his family after 13 years of full-time involvement in the sport.
The 58-time overall winner Ogier, only part-time again in 2024, told DirtFish: "I think, like everyone else, it was a bit of a shock when I first heard about it. But after some reflection, I understood and respect Kalle even more for doing what he's doing. To have the courage to make this decision at this moment in his life is, in my opinion, a great feeling and a great sign of maturity."
Rovanperä and Ogier will share a Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 in next year's series, but the team has not ruled out the possibility of competing with a four-car entry on selected events. Finn Rovanperä will return to a full-time programme in 2025.
"He's 23 years old," added Ogier. "He definitely has the time to come back whenever he wants to have more success and record a few more records if he wants to."
The 58-time overall winner Ogier, only part-time again in 2024, told DirtFish: "I think, like everyone else, it was a bit of a shock when I first heard about it. But after some reflection, I understood and respect Kalle even more for doing what he's doing. To have the courage to make this decision at this moment in his life is, in my opinion, a great feeling and a great sign of maturity."
Rovanperä and Ogier will share a Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 in next year's series, but the team has not ruled out the possibility of competing with a four-car entry on selected events. Finn Rovanperä will return to a full-time programme in 2025.
"He's 23 years old," added Ogier. "He definitely has the time to come back whenever he wants to have more success and record a few more records if he wants to."