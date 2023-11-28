Latvala/Toyota: "Japan best performance by Katsuta"

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German

Toyota team boss Jari-Matti Latvala praised Takamoto Katsuta for his best performance to date at his home round and finale of the World Rally Championship in Japan.

Japanese driver Katsuta, based in Jyväskylä, Finland, who has been confirmed as a full-time driver in the Toyota squad for next season, won ten of 22 stages on his way to fifth place in Aichi, making him the fastest driver in the field. Katsuta's hopes of a maiden WRC victory were dashed when he went off the road on Friday morning, damaging his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 quite badly. He managed to make it to the team with the wrecked Yaris, where the Toyota was repaired to some extent. Afterwards, his speed was the talk of the event.



Latvala said: "It was great to see Taka fight his way back to fifth place after his unfortunate incident on Friday. He never gave up and kept fighting until the last day. In terms of speed, I think it was the best performance we've ever seen from him and it shows the potential he has. He has shown that he can win several stages in a row and be consistently fast, which is really promising."



The Toyota team boss added that he was delighted that Katsuta was able to end the year with a success. He added: "Overall, he has made really good progress this year. The start of the season was tough for him, but in the second half of the year his confidence has grown and that is encouraging for us."



Katsuta admitted that he had mixed feelings about the season finale. He said: "In terms of speed, we were able to achieve a very good pace on almost all stages, so I have to take this speed and confidence into the future. Of course I'm disappointed about what happened at the start of the rally, but after that I was able to get back on my feet very quickly. I felt so good and comfortable with the car all weekend, and a big thank you to the team for the repair, because I was able to really step on the gas afterwards."



Katsuta continued: "Next time I want to get a good result. I'm very happy for the team who finished the rally with a 1-2-3, so I congratulate them all and would like to say a big thank you to all the fans who supported me everywhere and gave me extra energy."