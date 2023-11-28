Millener/M-Sport: "Japan has no influence on Fourmaux"

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Red Bull Richard Millener, Team Principal at M-Sport, explained that Adrien Fourmaux's early accident at the finale of the World Rally Championship in Japan should not determine his future.

After an outstanding season in which Adrien Fourmaux clinched the British Rally Championship title and helped return the Ford Fiesta Rally2 to the top of WRC2, the finale of the World Rally Championship in Japan didn't quite go to plan for the Frenchman. Fourmaux was back in a Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid in Japan for the first time in a year and was hoping for a largely unremarkable event where he could show pace and score points. Unfortunately, wet conditions on Friday morning cancelled those plans and sent him sliding off the road and into the rally exit.



Parking alongside Dani Sordo's also retired Hyundai i20 N Rally1 confirmed the extreme conditions and helped M-Sport Ford team boss Richard Millener reflect on Fourmaux's future with the team.



"We know there was a lot of aquaplaning in the middle of the road," said Millener. "And when he braked, two wheels were in the water and the car broke away. Dani Sordo said that Adrien came into the corner much slower than he did and still skidded off."



When asked about Fourmaux's future in the team, Millener added to wrc.com: "We will not judge him solely on the events in Japan. He had a very strong season. It was a real shame for Japan that he retired completely because of the damaged roll cage instead of being able to restart and continue the next morning."



M-Sport Ford is working on its line-up for next season after Ott Tänak decided to switch to Hyundai. The Estonian's team-mate until 2023, Pierre-Louis Loubet, could occupy one of the official Pumas, and Millener admits he would like to see Fourmaux in a second car. "I would like to keep them both," he said. "They both have experience with the car and working with the team."