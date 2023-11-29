Rally champion Rovanperä to race in 2024?

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Rovanperä Double champion Kalle Rovanperä is taking a break from the World Rally Championship (WRC) in 2024 with a part-time programme, but seems to be flirting with a few outings on the circuit. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

As there will be a self-imposed part-time programme in the WRC for Rovanperä next year, the World Rally Champion will have the opportunity to compete in other disciplines, and not just in Diftevents. Like Sébastien Ogier, he could discover the circuit in particular in 2022.



During the Finnish Viaplay show, Mikka Häkkinen had the opportunity to speak with the Toyota Gazoo Racing driver. The two-time Formula 1 world champion asked Rovanperä if he would be interested in taking part in circuit events in 2024.



"I'm more and more interested. I bet I can do some testing next year and maybe a few races with GT cars or something, although I can't say for sure yet. At the moment it's about getting behind the wheel of a GT car."



Also present at the show was former Formula 1 driver Heikki Kovalainen, another Japanese rally champion, who even believes that Kalle Rovanperä could drive an F1 car in the future.



"I have a feeling that we will see Kalle on the circuit. What could be better if Kalle, a young man, would start with a project on the circuit. Who knows, maybe one day he would even drive an F1. It would be an interesting project that no one has yet been able to realise successfully."

