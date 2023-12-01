Craig Breen Foundation established for young talent

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German In memory of Craig Breen, who was killed in a test accident in Croatia, a foundation has now been set up to realise his personal goals of promoting young people in rallying.

Ireland and rallying in Ireland meant the world to Craig Breen - his admiration for his hero Frank Meagher from Tipperary in Ireland is well documented. Earlier this year, however, Breen had begun to look to the future as well as the past. In April this year, Breen was at the Tynagh kart track, surrounded by the next generation. Breen's close friend Andrew Fanning had mentioned the Irish 'J1000 Rally Series' days before. Breen was surprised by the response. Breen didn't just want to take part, he wanted to create something substantial and sustainable to support future talent. With the support of Craig's father Ray, Fanning and Andy Hayes, a family friend, set up the Craig Breen Foundation.



Fanning explained: "I sent Craig a message about the J1000 training day at about nine or ten in the evening. The next morning at seven the phone rang. It was Craig. I tried to pretend I'd been awake for hours while he told me he'd been thinking about the J1000 thing. He wanted to raise funding and come up with a plan to help the young riders. He said to me, 'Andrew, I've achieved so much with the help of the people and motorsport in Ireland - I want to give something back, something to help the youngsters'. That was typical of Craig."



Fanning continued, "He didn't just want to come and get a picture, he wanted to do the job absolutely right. He wanted to try and find the next Irish rally talent. I remember that day in Tynagh very well. He had brought Ray's Subaru Legacy with him and used the day as a sort of test session. The J1000 drivers were simply thrilled! Two days later, on 13 April, everything changed. Everything."

Goals of the foundation



The Craig Breen Foundation aims to continue the work started by the 33-year-old himself. With the support of Hyundai Motorsport, the foundation will provide €35,000 for the J1000 Forestry Series next year. With prizes available in the 2024 gravel-only series, the top three finishers in next year's championship will receive €16,000 in prize money for their programmes in 2025, with the championship winner receiving a funded drive in a Hyundai i20 in the Spanish-Portuguese Cup. The car will be provided and maintained by Breen's friend Ze Pedro Fontes' company Sports & You with the support of Hyundai Spain and Hyundai Portugal.



In addition, the top two drivers will enjoy a day of tuition at the rally school run by John Haughland (Norway), while Breen's friend and long-time co-driver Paul Nagle will provide a day of track notes tuition for the top three finishers in the championship.



"We know Craig would have wanted that," Fanning added to DirtFish. "We've talked about it and it's so, so important that we make his vision a reality. We have to say a big thank you to Hyundai Motorsport. The support they have shown us this year has been incredible and the same goes for the support of the Craig Breen Foundation. It's not just about Hyundai, we are very grateful to all the companies, organisations and individuals who have already supported us. Of course, with a five-year commitment, we are looking at other partnerships and opportunities to fund this initiative. We would love to hear from people who are interested in joining us on this journey to honour Craig's legacy."



