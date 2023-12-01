Tänak hopes that M-Sport will come back

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German M-Sport The championship challenge failed to materialise, but Ott Tänak, who returns to Hyundai after a year away, still wants M-Sport to be successful again and get back to where it belongs.

This time last year, Ott Tänak was preparing to get his first taste of M-Sport Ford's Puma Rally1. Now he is simply relieved to be out of it. The renewed collaboration between M-Sport and Tänak, world champion in 2019, should bring rally victories and another world title. Rally wins (in Sweden and Chile) were secured, but despite leading the overall standings after the second round in Sweden, a title challenge never really looked credible since the Rally Portugal in May.



Tänak simply couldn't continue with the Puma Rally1 as everyone had hoped. And so, just twelve months after saying goodbye to his friends in Alzenau, Tänak returns to Germany with a Hyundai contract for 2024 in his pocket. The Estonian leaves an M-Sport team that now has no clear top driver, but hopes that the team will return to the top of the WRC, where it believes it belongs.



"I've definitely tried very hard from my side to push them forward," Tänak told DirtFish. "The beginning of the year was still quite hopeful. Then we kind of lost the overview and not much happened. But yes, I really hope they get back on the road to success and get back to where they belong. I hope Malcolm Wilson finds someone a bit more consistent than me! Because I was a pretty difficult signing to begin with, I guess. But I think hopefully they'll have a few other people."



Richard Millener, Team Principal of M-Sport Ford, wished Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja all the best for the future. "It's obviously a shame that the end of Rally Japan means goodbye to Ott and Martin, but I and the team would like to thank them for their never-give-up attitude and the achievement of two great wins in Sweden and Chile," said Millener. "We wish them all the best for next season."