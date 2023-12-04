Real test for the new Toyota GR Yaris Rallye

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Toyota It's a big week for the brand new Toyota GR Yaris Rally2. Not only is the car going through the final phase of its testing process, it is also undergoing its final FIA homologation inspection and competing in a rally.

The homologation for the Jyväskylä-based team's first Rally2 car is expected to be approved in time for 1 January and its WRC2 debut at the Rally Monte Carlo. This weekend, it will take to the stages of the Rallye du Dévoluy near Gap as a zero car.



Tom Fowler, technical director at Toyota, told DirtFish of the final stage of an 18-month development process: "We're really pleased with the way things have gone. I'd say it's been the same as all the cars we've built. It feels like there's a list of required improvements that doesn't get any shorter and then you turn the corner and it all comes together. That's exactly what's happened here The performance of the car feels good and now we're facing the final hurdle for the FIA inspection for homologation at the end of the month."



Fowler spoke specifically about testing in the French Alps, where Stéphane Lefebvre drove the car on Monday, ostensibly as a potential customer, adding that the schedule for the week was all part of the plan. Sami Pajari or long-term tester Juho Hänninen are expected to be behind the wheel at the Rallye du Dévolu this week.



"This week will be a bit about the Rally Monte Carlo," Fowler continued, "but it's also about a rally scenario for Rally2 cars. It's a test followed by an event, and that's roughly how a week in Rally2 works: you do a pre-test at the beginning of the week, do what you need to do to optimise the car as much as possible in that time, and then you go to the rally. This week is essentially another part of the simulation of what the Rally2 car will do next year."



Fowler continued: "One outstanding part of this project is the fact that we are working in customer motorsport and not factory motorsport. The two are very different. For next year, with the GR Yaris Rally2, we will have a much broader picture in terms of customer service. There's no exact template for what a customer wants, everyone has different desires for the car - we have to be flexible and ready."



From a personal perspective, Fowler admitted that the development process had been slightly different to Rally1. "For my part, we have a special team of people who are responsible for developing the technology behind the car. I think more about the big picture than the details. That has made it a bit easier, but ultimately the responsibility is mine - so the stress level is not that different."