Mikkelsen still hopes for a Rally1 cockpit in 2024

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Mikkelsen Hope dies last: Andreas Mikkelsen, who was crowned WRC2 champion for the second time, has not given up on his desire to compete in the premier class in 2024. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Andreas Mikkelsen is one of the most amazing drivers in the World Rally Championship (WRC). The Norwegian, who has been denied the premier class for the past three seasons, has since celebrated success in WRC2 with two titles in the same period, most recently this year. Achievements that many believe deserve to be analysed with a view to a possible return to the WRC. However, despite these more than convincing results, the Scandinavian's path is still blocked and entering Rally1 seems almost impossible for him.



While the 2024 season is already just around the corner, traditionally starting in January with the Rally Monte-Carlo (25th - 28th), Andreas Mikkelsen does not know what his future will look like. Although the field in the premier category is not yet complete, Mikkelsen must realise that he does not have many options left. The Norwegian is keen to be among the WRC's elite, but knows that this will not be an easy task. In the event of failure, however, he would have to spend another year in WRC2. But for now, his programme is not yet set in stone.



"I think everyone is happy, but I can't say anything about next season yet," he assures. "As I said before, it will be Škoda if they are in WRC2. In Rally1 it is complicated. It would be easier if we could provide a small budget, but that is not possible. Of course we will keep fighting for that. It's my priority, but it won't be the end of the world if it doesn't happen."