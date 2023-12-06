Reid and Richards to shape the future of rallying

The FIA appoints two former co-driver world champions, Robert Reid and David Richards (Prodrive), to head a working group dealing with rallying at all levels.

Robert Reid and David Richards know all about success in the World Rally Championship - they were at the top of the world together in 2001. This time their mission is a little broader than driving a Subaru with Richard Burns at the wheel that was faster than anything else in the world. This time in their crosshairs: the future direction of rallying.

A working group to find a solution for rallying was set up on Tuesday by the FIA World Rally Council (WMSC) strategy meeting at the annual General Assembly week in Baku. FIA Deputy Sporting President Reid and World Council member Richards will chair the group.

The FIA statement says: "The technical, sporting and promotional aspects of the FIA World Rally Championship will be considered. The group will also look at the way forward for the grassroots development of rallying. An initial working document will be submitted to the WMSC and WRC Commission for consideration within two weeks."

Richards is well placed to understand the WRC and rallying from both sides of the fence. He won the world title with Ari Vatanen in 1981. He established Subaru as the dominant force in world rallying and he owned the commercial rights to the WRC.