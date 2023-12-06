Mikkelsen back at Hyundai, Sordo stays

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Hyundai Hyundai Motorsport confirms the final teams for the 2024 WRC season, with Dani Sordo/Cándido Carrera and Andreas Mikkelsen/Torstein Eriksen completing its line-up for the 2024 World Rally Championship. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

They will share the team's third Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid with the Finnish duo Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm.



The two teams will share events with Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm in the team's third Hyundai i20 N Rally 1 Hybrid. Their task will be to support full-season contenders Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe and Ott Tänak/Martin Järveoja in their fight for the drivers' championship. Sordo and Mikkelsen have been selected for their vast experience and talent on certain surfaces in the WRC, with Hyundai Motorsport fielding the strongest line-up for each event. The drivers' individual strengths come into play: Sordo on rough gravel, Mikkelsen on tarmac and Lappi on snow and fast gravel rallies.



2024 will be Sordo's eleventh year with Hyundai Motorsport, as he has been with the Alzenau-based team since the first WRC season in 2014. Together with co-driver Carrera, the Spaniard will be looking to add to the 20 podium finishes he has claimed in Hyundai machinery. Mikkelsen is also a familiar face to the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team. He competed with the team for three seasons from 2017 to 2019. Since parting ways with the team, Mikkelsen has secured two drivers' titles in the FIA World Rally Championship 2 (WRC2) in 2021 and 2023. In addition to his role as a driver in the WRC next season, the Norwegian will support the development of Hyundai Motorsport's Rally2 car programme. Sordo and Mikkelsen both played a key role in Hyundai Motorsport's maiden manufacturers' title win in 2019 and specific targets for the two drivers, as well as the team as a whole, will be announced in January ahead of the season opener in Monte-Carlo. Hyundai Motorsport is also working on its plans for WRC2 in 2024, using the series to develop future talent with the intention of utilising it in 2025 and beyond.



Cyril Abiteboul, Team Principal of Hyundai Motorsport, said: "We are delighted to confirm the final elements of our experienced and talented WRC crew line-up for 2024. Dani has contributed a lot to the team over the last ten years, both on the track and in the factory, so we are delighted that he will continue for us next season. It's also interesting to see Andreas return to our squad as he brings with him a proven track record and a wealth of experience that will stand us in good stead in both WRC and Rally2. Thanks to their slightly different specialisms and vast experience, the combination of Esapekka, Dani and Andreas will give us the opportunity to put together the best team for each event to fight alongside Thierry and Ott."



Dani Sordo said: "I am very happy to stay with Hyundai Motorsport for another season and help the team achieve its goals for 2024. The rallies we will be competing in suit my driving style, which gives me confidence that we can score a lot of points. in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid. Having been part of the family in Alzenau for over ten years and enjoyed the title celebrations in 2019 and 2020, I will do everything I can to help the team back to the top."



Andreas Mikkelsen said: "I am delighted to return to the top category of rallying with Hyundai Motorsport. Since 2019, we have fought hard to return to the top class of the sport and I am very happy that we can do it with Hyundai. We have a great opportunity in front of us and we will grab it with both hands and make the most of it. I would like to thank Hyundai Motorsport for putting their trust in us. We will do our best to achieve the high goals for the 2024 season." (Hyundai)

