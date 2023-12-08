Hankook wins tyre tender in World Rally Championship

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Speedweek Hankook has successfully secured the exclusive tyre supply contract for the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC). The contract is set to begin in 2025 with a term of three years.

The renowned global company will be responsible for supplying tyres for the leading Rally1 cars as well as those in the WRC2, WRC3 and FIA Junior WRC support championships. Hankook's appointment was approved following a vote by the FIA World Council on Wednesday and concludes Pirelli's three-year term.



Hankook has been a leading name in international motorsport for many years. In 2023 alone, the company played an important role in more than 50 series, notably as the exclusive tyre partner for the Junior ERC category within the FIA European Rally Championship as well as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.



"We are delighted to open an exciting new chapter for the FIA World Rally Championship and warmly welcome Hankook as our exclusive tyre supplier for the next three years, starting in 2025," said Peter Thul, Senior Director of Sport at the WRC promoter. "We also express our sincere thanks to Pirelli for their valuable contributions over the past seasons. Their partnership has been greatly appreciated."



Sooil Lee, President and CEO of Hankook Tire & Technology, said: "The FIA World Rally Championship is one of the most spectacular motorsports in the world with a rich history and a huge, dedicated fan base. Hankook Tire is very pleased and proud to become the new and exclusive supplier and partner of the WRC from 2025."