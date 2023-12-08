Release of Ott Tänak from M-Sport for Hyundai

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German M-Sport Ott Tänak has been released from his contract with M-Sport since the start of the Rally Japan; the 2019 world champion will be able to drive and test for Hyundai from December this year.

The Hyundai Motorsport team is authorised to drive freely at its test base in Finland and will not miss the opportunity to prepare for next season with its Estonian driver. This time of year should see the Hyundai returnee brush up his skills in the Hyundai after his year-long interlude with M-Sport on snow and ice.



"We will be quite busy as there is enough work to do in December. Of course, I've driven this car before and already know it a bit. I want to gain some more experience with this car. I still have a lot to do before the start of next year," said Tänak.



"Expectations for the coming season are very high. It seems that Cyril Abiteboul (Hyundai team boss) is a strong boss, so he probably only expects to win. That's why we have to be efficient. It's always a bit dangerous when expectations are so high. Then you fall from a great height. That's probably what happened this year, at least to me and certainly to the team," commented the Estonian.