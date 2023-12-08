New team structure boosts Neville's self-confidence

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Hyundai The new team structure at Hyundai gives Thierry Neuville more confidence for the 2024 World Rally Championship, as the third-placed driver recently explained in an interview. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

In addition to an all-star list of drivers, including Ott Tänak, Esapekka Lappi, Dani Sordo and Andreas Mikkelsen, all proven rally winners, the Belgian said that behind the scenes at Hyundai Motorsport, the team is stronger than ever.



"We know how much Cyril (Abiteboul, team boss) wants to deliver next year," said Neuville, who has just completed his tenth season with the Korean manufacturer. "He's learnt the WRC this year, but I'm really confident about this position in the team now - I don't think I've ever been more confident. The way F-X (Demaison, technical director) and Christian (Loriaux, WRC programme manager) are working together is really good. Everything is working well."



Neuville has won two rallies this season, but believes he could have been on the podium much more often than he was in 2023. "I think we were able to fight for more this year," he continued, "but the positive is that I felt comfortable with the car and we definitely made progress on the performance side. Next year will be interesting. We know that Toyota is finding consistency and we need to work on that as well."