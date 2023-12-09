Kalle Rovanperä: "Why not drive GT in 2024?"

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Toyota World Rally Champion Kalle Rovanperä received his championship trophy together with his co-driver Jonne Halttunen and team boss Jari-Matti Latvala at the FIA prize-giving ceremony in Baku on Friday evening. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

On this gala day, the young Finn reiterated his desire to drive on the race track next season. Like Sébastien Ogier in the last two years, Kalle Rovanperä does not yet know his exact short programme in the 2024 World Rally Championship (WRC).



"I hope to test a GT, and if all goes well, why not race? I would like to try out the track and should have some free time next year.



I've been driving for years, even though I'm still young, and I thought it would be a good time to take a break of sorts, recharge my batteries, catch my breath to tackle the coming years and stay hungry and motivated. But I don't know yet how many rallies I will do, we will decide that as the season progresses."