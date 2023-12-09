Ogier wants his tenth victory in Monte Carlo

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Red Bull Eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier is aiming for his record tenth victory at the Rally Monte Carlo in the opening round of the 2024 World Rally Championship, but until then his family is his top priority. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

With another World Rally Championship season over, the eight-time champion is prioritising rest and relaxation before heading to the Alps next month. He is making his way home because the Rally Monte Carlo has moved its service park back to his home town of Gap for the event from 25 to 28 January.



"To be honest, I'm really happy to be able to switch off between races," Ogier told DirtFish. "I will take some time with my family and relax, maybe go skiing in Austria with my son Tim. I will think about the Monte, let's say, when I have my test day for the event. It's important to relax between events."



Although the traditional season opener in Monte Carlo may not have been at the forefront of his mind, it has helped to shape Ogier's story over the years.



"It will always be a magical event for me," said the 58-time overall winner. "And now the goal is to win it for the tenth time. I could never have imagined that at the start of my career in this sport. I can't say that I'm looking forward to it at the moment, I've already said that I'm in for a break, but when the anticipation builds, then it really is something special. The 'Monte' will always be something special for me. At the beginning, the emotion was even stronger and the stress was probably greater, because it was definitely an event where I wanted to perform more than anyone else. I'm a bit more relaxed now."



Even though the Monte will not only be held in Monaco next year, the start and finish ceremonies will still take place in the Principality. And after a ceremonial start on Thursday evening, the crews will head straight to the stages, with Thoard-Saint-Geniez and Bayons-Bréziers both being driven in the dark before the cars arrive in Gap for the night before the first full day through the Hautes Alpes begins on Friday.