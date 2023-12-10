Evans not at award ceremony due to cycling accident

In a message on his social networks, Elfyn Evans announced that he was unable to attend the annual FIA 2023 awards ceremony in Baku on Friday evening due to an injury.

After a fall while cycling, the Welshman injured his ribs. Evans, runner-up for the third time in a row in 2023, was advised not to fly. An injury reminiscent of his back injury in 2019 while preparing for the Rally Finland at the start in Estonia. The injury, which he sustained back then when he landed too hard over a crest at the Rally Estonia, ruled him out of further participation in the World Rally Championship (WRC) for ten weeks.

Evans hopes that this accident will not affect his preparations for the 2024 WRC season and that he will be ready for the WRC season opener at the Rally Monte Carlo, which takes place in a month and a half from 24 to 28 January.