Abiteboul laments Hyundai's missed opportunities in 2023

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Hyundai Cyril Abiteboul, the Hyundai team boss, regrets the many "what if" questions this season and wants the team to be more aggressive in 2024.

Frenchman Cyril Abiteboul has wasted little time in making an impression since his arrival in the World Rally Championship at the start of the 2023 season. A self-confessed newcomer to rallying, the former Formula 1 man joined the leaderless Hyundai team in January, with last year's Rally1 team led by Frenchman Julien Moncet, but he was never given full control in that role.



That changed when Abiteboul arrived. It was probably his decision that Hyundai supported Thierry Neuville in the drivers' championship early on, which ultimately proved to be in vain. It was also his open desire to hire a technical director, which Hyundai did with François-Xavier Demaison, and it was also his optimistic attitude to the driver market (hello Ott Tänak and Andreas Mikkelsen, goodbye Teemu Suninen) or his entertaining exchanges with the media, Abiteboul did not hide behind the curtain.



Even before the season break, he had already given us golden sayings like this: "We could be 200 points higher than where we are." 200 points, that's almost half of Hyundai's total for the 2023 season. If Hyundai had scored 200 points more, it would have finished well ahead of Toyota. Toyota scored 548 points this year, 116 more than Hyundai, and if Hyundai had scored those extra points, Toyota obviously wouldn't have done it.



Of course, Abiteboul is exaggerating his claim, but it is based on what he believes is an important point. Responding to a question about a comparison he had drawn between new signing Tänak and Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, Abiteboul suggested that Neuville and Hyundai had become a little complacent after ten years together.



"When you've been together for so long, after ten years you're an old couple and you start to get a bit complacent," Abiteboul told DirtFish. "And it's not Thierry's fault, it's not our fault, it's like an old couple, they are a bit to blame. That's why we don't want to be complacent. It really depends on the results," explained Abiteboul.



"I see that we are more than 100 points behind Toyota in the championship. I see that we have missed a lot of opportunities in general and that is a collective waste of opportunities. I think if you count the points we lost, we could have scored maybe 200 points more. These things are always a bit exaggerated," he continued, "because it's always about 'what if' games that we all play, and I'm sure Toyota will do the same."



He went on to note: "What if Ogier hadn't retired in Italy? What if Rovanperä hadn't retired in Finland? So there are many 'what if' scenarios in a season. In all these scenarios, we could have 200 points more."



Abiteboul wants Hyundai to be more aggressive in 2024. He is making better use of his opportunities. Hyundai hasn't had a title since 2020. Abiteboul is very keen to change that and he is very serious about it.