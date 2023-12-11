Kalle Rovanperä declares part-time job for 2024

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Toyota Two-time champion and reigning World Rally Champion Kalle Rovanperä explains why he has decided to only work part-time in the World Rally Championship (WRC) in 2024. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Kalle Rovanperä's decision to take time out for himself next season caused quite a stir in the World Rally Championship. It didn't take long for the world to agree on the reasoning behind the two-time world champion's decision. He just wants to let himself drift. That was it. He likes to let people think what they want to think.



"I want to use the time and do what I want to do," he said at the FIA awards ceremony in Baku. "It's a bit like coming to terms with your youth, with what you did when you were younger. Of course, you can't really make up for it. When you're a teenager and working, you always have somewhere you need to be and you miss out on a lot of things that other people are doing. I want to spend a lot of time next year on my personal things outside of motorsport. There are trips to go on. I want to visit places I want to go."



Rovanperä continued: "I think everyone expects me to do a full season of drifting - but it just doesn't make sense. Why would I do that? Why would I take time off and then fill it with something else? I'm not so much planning on drifting or rallying. There will be some nice events that I can enjoy and then I want to use some track time as well."



Race track? That's not surprising. Rovanperä took part in kart racing at a young age. "Circuit racing is interesting for me, I've been involved in GT racing for a few years now. I want to give it a go and see how it goes. As well as karting, I've also done a few practice sessions with Porsche on a race track, but nothing recently. I don't have a full plan yet, but in GT4 Toyota has a Supra. And then there's the GR010 Hybrid." This is Toyota's hypercar that won the World Endurance Championship.



"I would definitely like to test it," admitted Rovanperä. "You can see how well Toyota performs in the WEC. We have to do a simulator test first and it depends on that - you have to be fast enough to drive in the real car. Nothing is planned with that, but that's what I think."



Rovanperä's WRC programme for 2024 is still far from decided, but the big weekend in Jyväskylä is already firmly on the calendar. He wants a home win. "I think everyone else thinks that winning in Finland is more important for me, but I think more for myself. Of course, this year could have been a good year, but it didn't work out and I'm not particularly disappointed. I would have liked to win in my home town and my home country, but it's not the biggest thing in the world. Hopefully when we go there next year we can get a good grid position. Hopefully we can start with a better chance. Being the first car on the tracks hasn't exactly been easy the last two years."



One of the more outlandish suggestions for next year was a trip to the Dakar Rally next month in Toyota's GR DKR Hilux T1+ "Jonne (his co-driver Halttunen) is interested," he continued. "If we have time, maybe I would like to test the Dakar car. I would like to do some off-road driving."



And Rovanperä is thinking about other events. "It could be interesting to come to America. I would like to try something like the Baja trucks, they are real cars!" Talk about 2025 and the steel is there.



Rovanperä's final comment: "We'll be back in 2025. We'll be fighting for the title again."