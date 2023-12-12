New look for the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 2024

Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) has unveiled the new livery for the cars that will compete in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) and the World Endurance Championship (WEC) in the 2024 season.

With a new look for the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid, Jari-Matti Latvala's team will compete in the 2024 World Rally Championship with Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta as permanent starters and part-time drivers Kalle Rovanperä and Sébastien Ogier.

There are two concepts for the all-new matt black livery for the GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid (rally) and GR010 Hybrid (sports car) competing in the respective FIA World Championships. One of the concepts is speed, which represents the Toyota spirit: "Hate tolose". The other is prototype, which stands for building better and better cars derived from motorsport and constantly evolving.

The new livery will not only be used in the WRC and WEC, but also in other competitions in which Toyota Gazoo Racing participates.