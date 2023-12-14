Daniel Elena supports the Bulacia brothers

Daniel Elena, the former co-driver of Sébastien Loeb, will support siblings Marco and Bruno Bulacia (Bolivia) in their WRC2 programme in 2024 after his forced departure in 2021.

The Monaco-born Elena spent 24 years as co-driver to Sébastien Loeb in a partnership that brought nine WRC titles and 79 rally victories. He was forced to retire from co-driving in 2021. However, the 51-year-old will be a regular presence in service parks again in 2024 as he takes on a new role as coordinator for Bolivian brothers Marco and Bruno Bulacia, who both plan to continue in WRC2.

Marco Bulacia, 23, has secured six podium finishes in the championship's top support category, while his younger brother Bruno, 21, has just completed his second year in the series. Both drivers plan to announce further details of their programmes for 2024 soon.

"We are very pleased that Daniel Elena will join our team to support us in sporting and technical management," revealed Marco Bulacia.

"I am delighted to be part of Bruno and Marco Bulacia's team for the World Rally Championship," added nine-time co-driver world champion Elena. "I believe that with the motivation of both of them, we will all strive for victory together."