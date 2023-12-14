Rally Sweden WRC commitment until 2027

The snow and ice spectacle in Sweden will remain part of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) until at least 2027 following a new three-year agreement with the WRC promoter.

The event will be held in the city of Umeå, after the two previous editions there proved a great success. In 2022, the WRC made its first guest appearance in the forests of the Västerbotten region in the north-east of the country. Rally Sweden was a founding member of the inaugural WRC season in 1973, and the move north to Umeå has proved popular with teams, competitors and fans, who have enjoyed four days of perfect winter conditions on both occasions.



"This agreement secures Sweden's place in the FIA World Rally Championship and the future of the WRC's only winter-only rally," said WRC Promoter Event Director Simon Larkin. "The move to Umeå has proved to be a complete success and we thank Umeå for their willingness to develop with us and Rally Sweden, and also a big thank you to the Västerbotten region for their support and welcome during Rally Sweden."



Anna Nordkvist, CEO of Rally Sweden, said that the move of the WRC to Umeå has exceeded all expectations. "I think that both Rally Sweden and Umeå have exceeded all expectations since the move. We have had two fantastic WRC events with lots of snow and an expansion of the public part of Rally Sweden, where the Red Barn Arena is the centrepiece. When we saw the aerial photos of Red Barn last winter, I think many of us were amazed at what a hugely public event Rally Sweden is. Now to know that we can continue to work together with Umeå, the region, landowners, partners, associations and all our beloved officials for another three years after next year's rally is nothing but positive."



Hans Lindberg, Chairman of Umeå City Council, added: "Rally Sweden is an event that fits well with Umeå and the region. It is sport at the highest elite level, but it also creates meeting places for the residents for four wonderful days and puts Umeå on the world map, and it gives a financial contribution to the business community in the region. I think it shows how important the community sees the rally when all parties agree to keep Rally Sweden in our region."