Gryazin new team-mate of Rossel at Citroën

Yohan Rossel and Nikolay Gryazin will compete in WRC2 in 2024 with two factory-backed Citroën C3 Rally2 cars, it was confirmed this week, with Gryazin moving from Škoda to Citroën.

The duo, who both have extensive experience in the main support category of the FIA World Rally Championship, will contest Citroën Racing's official WRC programme in partnership with the DG Sport team. Rossel, 28, will begin his sixth consecutive season behind the wheel of Citroën cars. He claimed the 2021 WRC3 title at the wheel of a C3 Rally2 and secured two WRC2 victories in Monte-Carlo and Croatia this year.



"I am so proud of the trust that the Stellantis Group has placed in me," said the Frenchman. "Next season I will have been driving their cars for ten years! This respect goes both ways: Loyalty and consistency are extremely important to me, so it's completely logical to continue with Citroën - the brand I've been driving since 2019."



Gryazin, meanwhile, is facing a new challenge: switching to the C3 after driving a Škoda Fabia for the past few seasons. The 26-year-old Russian with a Latvian licence finished second behind Kajetan Kajetanowicz in this year's WRC2 Challenger championship.



"Joining a Citroën C3Rally2 team is really a new chapter in my career," explained Gryazin. "It's really important to be in a great environment around me with a strong team. I'm really excited to see how the season will go. I've already tested the car and I felt really good on the tarmac. It's also good for gravel, I just need to do a few test dates to find the best setup for my driving style. I think that in 2024 we need to be smart and strategic and do our job as we normally do and we definitely need to have fun driving, that's the most important thing!"



Didier Clement, Stellanti's Motorsport Customer Racing Sport Director, added: "We are all delighted that Nikolay Gryazin is joining us in the WRC2 championship: a driver whose talents and experience are widely recognised. We also benefit from having Yohan Rossel, a driver who has catapulted well up the ranks in Stellantis Motorsport's junior categories. These two talents will be part of the DG Sport team from Belgium next year, which will represent Citroen Racing in the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship. Their programme begins next weekend, when they will take part in the Rallye du Devoluy in the south of France to prepare for the Rallye Monte-Carlo."