Points revolution 2024 in the World Rally Championship

The FIA World Council has changed the points system in the World Rally Championship (WRC) and published a new mode that provides for a points distribution for the classification up to Saturday and two classifications on Sunday.

The sport's governing body has confirmed a split points system between the first two days of a rally and the final day, starting with next month's Rally Monte Carlo.

First place in the overall standings on Saturday evening will be worth 18 points, second place 15 points, third place 13 points and tenth place just a single point. Sunday offers another chance to collect points, with the fastest driver on the final day picking up a further seven points. On this final day, points will be awarded from first to seventh place, with seventh place receiving a single point.

This change means that a successful final day is potentially worth 12 points, with the fastest time on the Power Stage still receiving a bonus of five points. The perfect rally with victories on Friday and Saturday as well as victories on Sunday and on the Power Stage still earns 30 points.

As promised and announced a few days ago, the FIA will introduce a new points scale for next season, and this represents a real revolution.

In a document published this Friday evening and available on the FIA website, this new points distribution is indeed a big difference compared to previous systems. Over the course of a weekend, teams will be able to score points in three different ways: on Saturday evening with an overall classification after two days, but also on Sunday with an individual classification for that day and finally, as before, over the course of two days, the Power Stage.

With such a system, the winner of the rally, i.e. the first in the overall standings over all days, will not necessarily be the one who scores the most points at the end of the weekend... real madness! For the past two seasons, the FIA has introduced a scale with a similar philosophy in the World Rally Raid Championship. In this championship, points are awarded at the end of the rally, but also on the evening of each stage if the competitors manage to reach the finish.

Awarding of Saturday evening points (overall standings after Saturday)

To score points at the end of this day, the competitor must complete the rally. If a team is not scored in the final classification of the rally, the next participants move up to score points.

1st place: 18 points

2nd place: 15 points

3rd place: 13 points

4th place: 10 points

5th place: 8 points

6th place: 6 points

7th place: 4 points

8th place: 3 points

9th place. 2 points

10th place: 1 point

Awarding of points on Sunday

According to the FIA: "Additional points according to the scale below will only be awarded on the basis of a cumulative overall classification for Sunday, including the part from the first time control after regrouping for the night to the last time control of the competitive part of the rally with all times. Penalties incurred in this part of the competition."

1st place (Sunday): 7 points

2nd place: 6 points

3rd place: 5 points

4th place: 4 points

5th place: 3 points

6th place: 2 points

7th place: 1 point

Points awarded in the Power Stage

There are no changes for this last special event of the rally

Fastest time: 5 points

Second fastest time: 4 points

Third fastest time: 3 points

Fourth fastest time: 2 points

Fifth fastest time: 1 point

The FIA World Council discussed the potential for change at its meeting in Baku earlier this month. The WMSC Task Force ratified both this change and the option for Rally 1 cars to race without a hybrid system. Non-hybrid Rally 1 cars are something that M-Sport, among others, has been pushing for in a bid to get the sport's premier class cars used by more privateers. There is a consensus in the series that dropping the electric drive will help close the widening gap between the Rally1 and Rally2 categories.