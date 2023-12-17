Fowler/Toyota: "Toyota wins even without Rovanperä"

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Toyota According to Tom Fowler, the technical director at Toyota, Toyota can still win the title without part-time driver Kalle Rovanperä, he has full confidence in Elfyn Evans.

Tom Fowler, Toyota's technical director, has full confidence in the team's line-up for 2024 to keep the Japanese manufacturer's World Rally Championship title chances alive. Fowler's team has won the last three manufacturers' championships and five drivers' titles. While Kalle Rovanperä will not retain his crown for next season, Fowler is confident that Elfyn Evans can step up to take it from part-time Finn in 2024.



"If you look at our team stats, it's three wins from three drivers," said Fowler. "We know we have to accept this situation from Kalle Rovanperä. A lot of people are commenting on what Kalle should and shouldn't do, but in the end it's Kalle's business. It's his decision and anyone who comments on it can't judge it. I have nothing to say about his decision, it's up to him. We are a sports team. We have a lineup and we know the strength in our lineup that's good enough to withstand a situation like this and we'll do our best to win, as we always do."



Fowler has high hopes for his full-time driver Elfyn Evans in 2024. "No year is ever a guarantee, but there is no doubt in my mind. When Elfyn first landed here in a Yaris WRC before the Rally1 car, he was immediately on the right track and fighting for championships straight away."



Evans' silver medal in 2023 was his third second place in the last four years.