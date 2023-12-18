Engine change during the rally is possible

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German

Among the changes to the World Rally Championship (WRC) regulations for next season is the measure that will allow teams to swap an engine during a rally.

This season, the Rally Estonia in particular was characterised by a severe five-minute penalty, which was attributed to Ott Tänak, who suffered engine damage during the shakedown. The Estonian's hopes of shining at home were then dashed before he had covered even a single kilometre in the race.



Here is the amended article 17.1.3 regarding this new rule: "In the event of an engine failure between the end of the pre-rally technical checks (see technical checks schedule) and the end of the rally, it is permissible to replace the damaged engine, provided that the number of engines permitted in article 17.1.1 is not exceeded."



As the number of remaining engines per season is now limited to only two, this new regulation ultimately has little chance of being applied. If this two-engine limit is exceeded, a five-minute penalty will be imposed at the start of the next rally.