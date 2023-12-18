Johannes Keferböck - Looking back to 2023

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Fessl The K4 Rally Team looks back on the 2023 season, Johannes Keferböck experienced highs and lows in the WRC Masters Cup, ultimately finishing fourth in the annual classification. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Johannes Keferböck and the K4 Rally Team look back on an interesting 2023 season in the WRC Masters Cup, with highs (championship lead, victory, title opportunity)

and lows (no start at the Acropolis Rally, title opportunity lost).



ORM, Jännerrallye: A tad too fast



In the run-up to the Jännerrallye, the K4 Rally Team is supporting the Christof Klausner Memorial, which is being held for the first time. K4 is donating 1500 euros in prize money for the drift kings. Two teams from the K4 Rally Team will be competing in the January rally: Johannes Keferböck and Ilka Minor as well as Manuel Wurm and Stefan Hackl.



Keferböck/Minor were in a good sixth place in the rally when the Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo left the track on SS8: "We were a tad too fast and then got stuck with the nose of the vehicle." Because they wanted to preserve the vehicle for the upcoming Monte Carlo Rally, they decided not to continue on the second day. Manuel Wurm/Stefan Hackl cross the finish line in 25th place.



WRC, Rally Monte Carlo: WRC Masters podium



For its fourth Rallye Monte Carlo, the Czech Keane Motorsport team is entering the poison green and black Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo. The Monte 2023 is without snow, with fast stages. Ilka Minor is already driving her tenth Monte and concludes: "A few completely new stages have been added, which were extremely fast in terms of the route alone and, of course, they were also driven faster because there was no snow." The ice, which is difficult to assess, complicates the situation.



However, Keferböck/Minor managed to cross the finish line in 27th place out of 67 teams, and in the WRC Masters Cup for drivers aged 50 and over, Keferböck finished third behind François Delecour and defending champion Mauro Miele.



WRC, Rally Croatia: WRC lead!



The K4 Rally Team is using the new Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 for the first time, which Johannes is looking forward to with great anticipation - the only downside: because the new car will be delivered a week later, Johannes Keferböck and Ilka Minor have to cancel their planned start at the Lavanttal Rally.



The Rally Croatia is extremely selective. The atmosphere along the route is great, Keferböck copes well with the new Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 and takes second place in the WRC Masters Cup behind multiple German champion Armin Kremer. And: Keferböck takes the lead in the WRC Masters Cup standings.



WRC, Rally Sardinia: The first Masters victory



A test is held on the Monday before the rally. For the first time, the public learns that Keferböck is relying on a world-famous driver coach: Mads Ostberg. Keferböck: "I get very useful tips and suggestions from Mads. It's a pleasant, relaxed working atmosphere."



Keferböck/Minor are focussing on consistency right from the start of the difficult gravel rally: "We are driving our own rally and want to collect as many points as possible for the WRC Masters Cup." In fact, it will be the maximum number of points: Johannes Keferböck celebrates his first victory in the Masters Cup and remains leader of the standings.



Looking back, Johannes Keferböck regrets the decision not to drive the Acropolis Rally: "Unfortunately, by not driving in Greece, we robbed ourselves of our chances of winning the WRC title. However, Alexander Villanueva's withdrawal was not necessarily to be expected and taking part in the Acropolis Rally would have been too much stress for me, as I had a busy work schedule."



ARC, autumn rally: "Hats off!"



To get back on track after the very long break since the Sardinia Rally and to prepare for their WRC comeback at the Central Europe Rally, Johannes Keferböck and Ilka Minor will start at the Dobersberg Autumn Rally. Johannes Keferböck is also enthusiastic about the sensational starting field. Like many other drivers, Keferböck also uses the autumn rally to get used to the tyres prescribed in the WRC - at the same time, the K4 Škoda Fabia RS rally2 has to be spared for the WRC rally taking place a week later.



WRC, Rally Central Europe: Fourth in the WRC Masters Cup this year



At the selective Central Europe Rally, Johannes Keferböck finished second in the WRC Masters Cup behind Armin Kremer and openly admits: "Armin was simply too fast for us." Ilka Minor nevertheless draws a positive balance: "Johannes drove consistently right from the start and our write-up was really good." In the WRC Masters Cup, Johannes Keferböck is initially able to maintain third place in the standings, but Miguel Diaz Aboitiz overtakes him at the season finale in Japan.



Keferböck finishes fourth overall in the WRC Masters Cup. Once again, he regrets cancelling the Acropolis Rally, explains that even the title would have been possible - and states with a wink: "Could have, would have, bicycle chain." (Trawniczek )

