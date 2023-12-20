World Champion Rovanperä: "Rally1 is the WRC summit"

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Toyota Double champion Kalle Rovanperä has made it clear that only the Rally1 cars can be the way forward at the highest level in the World Rally Championship (WRC). SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Reigning World Rally Champion Kalle Rovanperä has warned against moving the premium category of the WRC to Rally2. The future technical direction of the WRC was discussed in London last week. A shift to the lower class was proposed in order to achieve greater manufacturer participation and intensify competition in the series. The three Rally1 manufacturers competing in the WRC voted against such a move.



Rovanperä told DirtFish that Rally1 was the right level for the pinnacle of rallying. The 23-year-old said: "Personally, I think we need more exciting cars in the premier class. If you compare videos or look at Rally1 and Rally2 cars from the roadside, Rally2 is certainly fast and they are nice cars, but compared to Rally1 it's a different world."



Rovanperä is one of the drivers in the series with the most recent WRC 2 experience. He competed in an R5 category (forerunner of Rally2) as recently as 2019.



The two-time world champion added: "Rally2 cars are nice, they are good cars. I tested the Yaris Rally2 and the chassis, everything is really nice and I enjoyed the car. But if we really wanted to compete with them as the top class in the WRC, we would have to increase the performance and show of the car. When you stand in the woods by the track, you really need to feel the rally car coming. I'm not convinced that Rally2 would be the right choice - maybe Rally2 on steroids."