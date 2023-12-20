Abiteboul also President of Hyundai in addition to Team Principal

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Hyundai Cyril Abiteboul, Team Principal of Hyundai Motorsport, will take on a dual role in 2024, with the Frenchman rising to become company president. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Abiteboul succeeds outgoing President Sean Kim in this position, as the Korean is leaving the organisation after two years. In addition to his new duties as President, Abiteboul will continue to lead the company's WRC team, which will compete for the title in 2024.



Hyundai Motorsport, based in Alzenau, Germany, has announced a reorganisation of its senior management with effect from January 2024, appointing Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul to the role of Company President. Sean Kim, who has held the position of President since April 2022, will hand over the reins and take on a new role within the Hyundai Motor Company.



Abiteboul has made an immediate positive impact since joining Hyundai Motorsport in January 2023 and has helped to introduce important organisational changes over the last twelve months. The position of President brings with it new responsibilities within Hyundai Motorsport, but also a strategic role as a facilitator for the motorsport subsidiary and the company in Korea and Europe. The appointment of Abiteboul as President is accompanied by several other internal restructuring measures that will take effect from the beginning of 2024, with the aim of improving performance and efficiency for next season and beyond.



Cyril Abiteboul commented: "Firstly, I must thank Sean Kim for bringing me to Hyundai Motorsport and Hyundai for the trust they have placed in me in this new role. We have clear goals in the categories we compete in. We are also tasked with the transformation of Hyundai Motorsport to reflect the development of Hyundai Motor Company and to continue to be a relevant platform for the N brand and products. We know there is still much to do, but we are excited to have a team of dedicated, talented and multicultural people that I will lead with the same values of respect and trust that Sean has done during his tenure."



Sean Kim added: "Just as I was delighted to welcome Cyril Abiteboul to the Hyundai family twelve months ago, today I hand over the role of President to him. Hyundai Motorsport has been like a family to me over the last two years and as I move on to new challenges, I do so knowing that the organisation is in the hands of a renewed management team and is able to push hard for the seasons ahead. There is an incredible diversity of talent in Alzenau and I know that the future holds the potential for great success."



Till Wartenberg, Vice President N Brand & Motorsport, said: "We are delighted to announce that Cyril Abiteboul will be the next President of Hyundai Motorsport. In just twelve months, Cyril has provided us with a clear roadmap for improvement with impressive strategic capabilities. We have benefited from his experience and insight throughout 2023 and he has been instrumental in reinvigorating Alzenau, attracting key hires such as FX Demaison and of course encouraging Ott Tänak to return. We thank Sean Kim for his expert leadership over the past two years and look forward to building on this strong foundation with greater success in the future."