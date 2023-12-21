Solberg - another year in WRC2 for title win

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Skoda Oliver Solberg has confirmed that he will contest his second consecutive WRC2 season next season aboard a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, where he will be aiming for the title.

Solberg junior, winner of two WRC2 rounds in 2023, wants to continue the Czech manufacturer's run of success and clinch the WRC2 title next year.



"The championship has to be the goal," the 22-year-old told WRC.com. "Skoda has enjoyed so many victories and so many titles - I want to continue that next year. For me, it's fantastic to have this agreement with a company and a team like Skoda Motorsport."



Solberg's programme for 2024 has not yet been confirmed, but the Swede is expected to compete in the season opener, next month's Rally Monte-Carlo.



"To be honest, I don't think that much will change compared to what we saw last year in terms of how the car will be used," said Solberg. "I hope I can work with Skoda on further testing and development - that would be cool. Basically, I don't want to leave the Fabia once I get in! It always makes sense to spend as much time as possible in the car. It keeps you fresh and fit for the rally. Considering how many events I take part in, I think that anyone who knows me knows that I want to take part in every round!"



Michal Hrabánek, Head of Skoda Motorsport, said: "We are delighted to continue our relationship with Oliver and Elliott (Edmondson). We have seen strong speed from them this season and I am sure this will continue in 2024. Winning WRC2 this year was further proof of the Fabia RS Rally2's consistent performance - having Oliver alongside us for next season puts us in a very strong position to continue this success story."

