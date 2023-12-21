Latavala/Toyota: "Evans fit for Rally Monte Carlo"

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Red Bull Three-time vice-champion Elfyn Evans had to miss the FIA prize-giving ceremony in Baku due to a bicycle accident, but Toyota believes Evans will be fit for the Monte Carlo Rally. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

The Welshman is still recovering from his cycling accident, but the team is confident he will be ready for testing in January. Toyota driver Elfyn Evans, who will contest the full 2024 season, missed last week's winter test as he recovered from a cycling accident earlier this month, but the team is confident the Welshman will be back on schedule in time for next month's Monte Carlo Rally.



Evans suffered rib injuries while training on his bike in Spain last month. Since returning home, this year's WRC runner-up has made good progress in his recovery.



Toyota team boss Jari-Matti Latvala told DirtFish: "It's looking good. Elfyn has seen the doctor and the doctor is currently convinced that we are still on schedule with the test plan. We haven't changed anything for his Monte test. I don't remember the dates exactly, but it's still around the middle of January."



Latvala continued: "He was supposed to test last week, but he couldn't make it. It's all right. Takamoto [Katsuta] was out for two days and this test was about giving the drivers a chance to get back in the car in winter conditions before Sweden. When we first heard about the accident, we were naturally concerned and started to think about a replacement plan, but when he came back to the UK, everything looked - and looks - fine."