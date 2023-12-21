World Champion Halttunen calls for change to WRC format

David Richards was the initiator of a format change for WRC rounds. At a time when there were more and more manufacturers, Richards wanted to provide a more formalised, controlled and centralised approach to rallying. Maximum stage distances were reduced and manufacturers were encouraged to build service park hospitality structures to rival those of Formula 1. It worked. The WRC grew, manufacturers continued to flock in all categories and with the change, all was well.

This rule - start on Thursday evening, two stage laps and three services per day with a power stage finish on Sunday - now seems to have become outdated. Even Richards himself admits it worked two decades ago, but it's probably time for an update. Fellow world champion Jonne Halttunen agrees with the Brit.

"In my opinion, we need a change to the format," Halttunen said. "The rallies almost all feel the same, just in a different country. For me, we can do it differently. We have seen with the COVID times that we can do two-day events for the WRC and it works. Let's do that. And some maybe 2.5 days with a shakedown on Friday morning or something like that."

Halttunen continued: "But we can also keep the endurance element to make sure we keep the DNA of the sport. For example, why don't we do a five-day safari? In terms of service, we need to move it to be closer to the people again. Rallying has been the same for so long and now we see that the world is starting to change and we need to make changes too. Look at Formula 1, there are changes that are working very well in that area of the sport. We can take some tips from that. Basically, we need to go back to the people."

Halttunen is not alone in his view, which is why FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem set up a WRC working group led by Richards and Robert Reid. The event format is currently being discussed at the highest level and it is recognised that change is needed.

Halttunen added: "The only thing that won't change is the Sunday lunchtime Powerstage. The broadcasters are entrenched in this and we are told that for the WRC this is the equivalent of the Holy Grail of every F1 race on Sunday at 2pm local time. That never changes. You can't do that."