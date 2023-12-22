150 Citroën C3 Rally2 delivered so far

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Red Bull The 150th Citroën C3 Rally2 is entering its seventh competition season and has been delivered to its new owner. The rally car has gone from strength to strength since the first example was produced on 1 April 2018. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Over the past five years, constant improvements have kept the C3 Rally2 at the top of the competition class. For 2023, various developments have been made that allow the car to take a big step forward in tarmac performance, and progress continues on gravel surfaces too.



Throughout the year, an extensive series of tests took place on both surfaces: a sign of Citroën Racing's unstoppable quest for world-class performance. From the engineering and research teams that design the cars, to the test and development teams that refine them, to the technical support on the ground that accompanies the #C3Rally2Family, they get the best out of the C3 Rally 2.



The result is a car that has benefited enormously from years of continuous development and whose performance is underpinned by its maturity and proven reliability. Nevertheless, the development of the C3 Rally2 has not yet reached its peak. The intense competition in the various championships and the high demands are driving Citroën Racing to continue working on updating the car. Strengthened by numerous successes around the world, Citroën Racing remains a true benchmark in rallying.



This season has been another successful one for the #C3Rally2Family around the world and in the main categories, including third place overall for Yohan Rossel and co-driver Arnaud Dunand in WRC2. Despite tough competition, the French team won in Monte-Carlo and Croatia, finished third in Greece and achieved fourth place in Sardinia, Portugal and Chile, giving them six top-four finishes in seven nominated rounds. Rossel remains with Citroën Racing for the sixth consecutive year in 2024, with a new team-mate, Nikolay Gryazin, adding an extra element of success to the squad.



In the European Rally Championship, there were three fantastic victories for the Citroën C3 Rally2, thanks to Yoann Bonato and Benjamin Boulloud in the Canary Islands, Andrea Crugnola and Piero Ometto in the Rally di Roma and former Citroën works driver Mads Østberg, driven by Patrik Barth in Hungary.



There was an impressive triple victory in France at the end of the year. Bonato became French champion for the fifth time since 2017, all with the Citroën C3 Rally2. He led home Eric Camilli and Leo Rossel, the 2022 Stellantis Rally Cup champion, who put in some great performances in his first season with the C3 Rally2. Hugo Margaillan also impressed with a string of podium finishes before an accident cut his season short.



Didier Clement: Stellantis Motorsport Customer Racing Sport Manager: "The 2023 season has come to an end with some great performances from our #C3Rally2Family drivers: two wins for Yohan Rossel and Arnaud Dunand in WRC2, Yohan Bonato's fifth title in France and Andrea Crugnola's third in Italy. In Belgium, Maxime Potty became the youngest ever Belgian champion. We also had some great results in Ireland and the UK, remembering the brilliant performances of riders like Diego Ruiloba, Leo Rossel, Hugo Margaillan, Eric Camilli, Ricardo Cordero Jr. and many others. We are really proud of this great family! The C3 Rally2 is entering its seventh season and although it is already mature, it will continue to evolve to stay at the top of the Rally2 category. All our customers will therefore continue to benefit from a high-performance car. We are very much looking forward to 2024 with new ambitions!"



Yohan Rossel (PH Sport): Third in the 2023 WRC2 championship standings: "I've been part of the #C3Rally2Family since 2018 and I'm very proud of that, especially as developing the car was no easy task! A lot of work has been done on the C3Rally2, which can only be an advantage. Today we are a benchmark on tarmac. There is still some progress to be made on gravel, but I have confidence in the teams; everyone is aware of that, especially as the competition in Rally 2 is becoming more demanding and challenging and many drivers are dropping down from Rally 1. It's also an excellent showcase for manufacturers like Citroën, so it's up to us as official drivers to make sure our car performs to the best of its ability. I'm looking forward to being back in C3 Rally2 in 2024, winning more and more races and hoping for the title!" (Citroën)

