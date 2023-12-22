M-Sport 2024 with Fourmaux and Munster

M-Sport Ford Rally Team will compete in the World Rally Championship (WRC) in 2024 with two Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 for Adrien Fourmaux and Alex Coria as well as with Grégoire Munster and Louis Louka, without Pierre-Louis Loubet.

Both Fourmaux and Munster, who have developed strongly in the Rally1 and WRC2 categories in 2023, will tackle the full WRC season in 2024. The pair represent M-Sport's ongoing commitment and proven history of nurturing future talent into future rally and championship winners. The team is very much looking forward to continuing to work with Fourmaux and Munster to achieve important and new career milestones in 2024.



Since its inception, M-Sport has built a tradition of identifying young talent in rallying and giving them the opportunity to develop and flourish into top drivers in the WRC. Both drivers set to represent the team in 2024 have experience in the Ford Puma Rally1 and will look to capitalise on this familiarity with the car to hit the ground running at the season opener in Monte-Carlo in January.



Adrien Fourmaux's return to the Rally1 category is the result of a very successful year for the French driver. His highest honour in 2023 is certainly his title in the British Rally Championship (BRC), a well-deserved success after five consecutive victories on British gravel and tarmac surfaces. His consistency in the BRC would also aid his continued success in the WRC2 category. Victory in Sardinia, which was just out of reach, was soon made up for with a well-deserved second place overall on the notorious Finnish gravel stages. He rounded off his WRC2 season with a dominant victory in the RC2 class at the debut event of the Central Europe Rally in October.



His success on the WRC's various surfaces once again made him one of the sport's rising stars and earned him a Rally1 start at the final round of the season. Although his outing in Japan did not go to plan, Fourmaux still had the opportunity to impressively reduce his pace on Friday morning. Fourmaux is now hoping to get back on track for next month's Rally Monte Carlo.



Grégoire Munster is a new face for most of the team at the start of 2023 and is now well established in the M-Sport line-up. It has been a successful and very consistent year for the Luxembourger, Munster is capable of becoming one of the most promising young riders of the 2024 season. His achievements to date include two Belgian Junior titles and a string of top-five finishes in WRC2 since his debut in the category in 2022. Since his first outing in the Ford Fiesta Rally2 at Rally Monte-Carlo in January 2023, Munster has made steady progress through the season, culminating in a WRC2 Challenger win in Greece. Earlier in the season, he also took category victory in the Junior WRC in Estonia at the wheel of a Fiesta Rally3.



Munster then impressed the fans and the team in his first Rally1 events in Chile and Central Europe. He fought hard to achieve a good relationship with the Puma in Chile and saw this come true on his favourite tarmac surface across three countries in Central Europe, where he achieved the fourth fastest time overall and his best overall time on a WRC stage.



The 24-year-old's career to date is an example of M-Sport's pyramid of progress as he climbs through the categories, honing his knowledge, instincts and speed to capitalise on the next opportunity - a full WRC season at the highest level. He continues his partnership with co-driver Louis Louka and the pair will further their learning experiences in the Puma, focusing on consistent season speed and experience on all the different surfaces the WRC has to offer.



Both crews will line up their newly-painted Pumas on the start ramp of the Monte-Carlo Rally next month. The team's reputation for unique and stunning designs will keep fans on the edge of their seats until the new livery is unveiled at the Autosport International Show in the UK on Friday 12 January.



Richard Millener, Team Principal, explained: "In 2024, we will be taking a new and different approach to the last 12 months. Developing young talent and helping them to prove themselves is an exciting way to approach a WRC season, and with some of the top drivers not competing in the full championship, we have the opportunity to put in some strong and surprising performances. We still have all the ingredients to deliver results and the team is motivated to start again in a few weeks with an almost blank sheet of paper on what we can achieve."



Millener continued: "Adrien, Alex, Gregoire and Louis are all great guys who have a lot of determination and motivation. A young team can generate great energy and great things can come out of that. That's why I can't wait to work with them all again to show what we can achieve."



Adrien Fourmaux said: "I am very excited to be back in Rally 1 in 2024. Achieving this performance was the main goal of the 2023 season and I'm excited to return next year for a full season in the Puma. I am grateful to M-Sport, Ford and Red Bull for having the confidence in me to give me another year at the highest level and allow me to showcase my skills."



Fourmaux continued: "I have enjoyed being part of the development of the Fiesta Rally2 in 2023 and I think this will help me for the upcoming season with the Rally1 car. It will be a very interesting season for everyone, especially with the new regulations and points system. We have a proper plan to work hard and achieve the best possible results to support the team and get it back to where it deserves to be. I am also very proud to be the only French driver competing at the highest level of the WRC for the whole season!"



Grégoire Munster said: "Driving almost the entire WRC2 season in 2023 was a great advantage. It's the first time I've had the chance to take part in almost all the WRC events and collect kilometres. The two outings in the Puma have helped me a lot in preparing for Rally 1 in 2024. Also working with the M-Sport team has been incredibly useful, you see the WRC2 and Rally1 team all in the same structure, so it's good preparation for Rally1 to feel familiar and at home. I'm looking forward to competing in Monte-Carlo and the goal for 2024 will be to get some good results in first place and push the pace one rally at a time. I'm trying not to make any mistakes and just get all the experience. We're racing against world champions, so it will be a big challenge, but I'm really looking forward to it." (M-Sport)